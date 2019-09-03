Chefscapades
5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5; Drury Plaza Hotel, 828 Paseo de Peralta; $175
This four-course dinner by Santa Fe chefs benefits the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place.
More info: interfaithshelter sf.org/chefscapades
Tap Into New Mexico Craft: Dinner & Benefit
6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; La Casa Sena, 125 E. Palace Ave., Suite 20, Santa Fe; $75
The dinner, which will benefit Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico, will feature New Mexico craft beverages including offerings from Marble Brewery, Santa Fe Spirits and St. Clair Winery.
More info: Call 505-988-9232
Out of town
New Mexico State Fair
Sept. 5-15; EXPO New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Drive NE, Albuquerque; $10, $7 for seniors and youth; $29 Mega-Pass includes admission and a write wristband
Funnel cakes, food on a stick and green-and-red chile everything: It’s time once again for food lovers to loosen their belts and make their way south for the New Mexico State Fair. Don’t forget to grab a can of this year’s official State Fair Beer, a pilsner brewed by Canteen Brewhouse.
More info: statefair.exponm.com
Albuquerque Hopfest
1:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8; Isleta Resort & Casino, 11000 Broadway SE, Albuquerque; $30 in advance, $35 at the gate
This massive beer festival will feature 60 breweries, three stages and seven bands.
More info: brewcruizer.com/event/albuquerque-hopfest.html
Coming up
Vietnamese Street Food, Beer & Spirits Dinner
6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St.; $89
This fixed-price pairing dinner will star Hue Chan Karels of Open Kitchen and feature dishes inspired by Vietnamese street food paired with beer and spirits.
More info: holdmyticket.com/tickets/346751
30th Anniversary Intimate Dinner with Laurent Gruet
6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; Gruet Winery, 8400 Pan American Freeway NE, Albuquerque; $160, $140 for wine club members
Head to Gruet’s Albuquerque location for this special dinner, which will include creamy asparagus sunchoke soup with grilled asparagus, cucumber salad with tarragon vinaigrette, tenderloin and king oyster scallops. Each guest will receive a signed bottle of 30th Anniversary Pinot Meunier.
More info: gruetwinery.com
Exploring New Mexico Chiles
1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15; Santa Fe School of Cooking; $75
This Slow Food Santa Fe class will explore the unique culinary history of the chile and its many uses. Participants in this interactive demonstration class will taste different varieties and learn from award-winning chef Lois Ellen Frank.
More info: slowfoodsantafe.org