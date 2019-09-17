Gruet 30th Anniversary VIP Party
6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; Gruet Santa Fe Tasting Room, 210 Don Gaspar Ave.
Celebrate Gruet’s 30th year with the release of its 30th Anniversary Sparkling Pinot Meunier and light hors d’oeuvres.
More info: gruetwinery.com
Cheese 101 Class
5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; Santa Fe Botanical Garden Pavilion, 715 Camino Lejo; $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers
Take a guided tasting through the world of cheese, including differing milk types, regions and styles. Learn to use your senses to identify and understand cheesemaking techniques, explore the historical context of cheese origins, understand the difference among milk types, and explore the basics of pairing cheese with condiments and beverages.
To register: facebook.com/events/471851460033289
Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta
Sept. 22-29; various locations and ticket prices
Santa Fe’s biggest food and drink event of the year starts off with a host of guest chef luncheons, wine seminars and other events before ramping up with the Reserve Wine Tasting and Auction on Sept. 27 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center ($110-$150) and the Grand Tasting on Sept. 28 at the Santa Fe Opera ($175). Head to the website for full details and prices and to get tickets.
More info: santafewineandchile.org
Out of town
Destination Dinner: Arctic Feast
6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; ABQ BioPark, 903 10th St. SW, Albuquerque; $75
Dine up close and personal with the biopark’s polar bears and listen to zookeepers discuss the bears and their traditional diet. The menu features a seafood raw bar display, grilled petite beef filet with frizzled leeks, rosemary and duck fat roasted fingerlings, roasted Broccolini with lemon and Parmesan, and shortcake with wild berry compote and vanilla bean mint whipped cream.
More info: facebook.com/events/2371519896463485
Aki Matsuri 2019 Japanese Fall Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22; New Mexico Veterans Memorial, 1100 Louisiana Blvd. SE, Albuquerque; $5
Celebrate Japan at this annual fall festival featuring cultural exhibits, vendor fair, musical demonstrations, art, food, sushi kitchen, and beer and sake tastings.
More info: facebook.com/events/2396831907197559
In other news
The Slow Food Santa Fe class, “Exploring New Mexico Chiles,” originally set for Sept. 15 has been moved to 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Santa Fe School of Cooking. Participants will explore the unique culinary history of the chile and its many uses, taste different varieties and learn from award-winning Chef Lois Ellen Frank. The cost is $50. For more information, visit slowfoodsantafe.org