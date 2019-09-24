Cheese 101 Class
5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; Santa Fe Botanical Garden Pavilion, 715 Camino Lejo; $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers
Take a guided tasting through the world of cheese, including differing milk types, regions and styles. Learn to use your senses to identify and understand cheesemaking techniques, explore the historical context of cheese origins, understand the difference among milk types and explore the basics of pairing cheese with condiments and beverages.
More info: facebook.com/events/471851460033289
Cigar City Brewing Tap Takeover and Santa Fe Debut
5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St.
Come to Fire & Hops for the official Santa Fe launch of Tampa’s Cigar City Brewing. Representatives will be on hand to talk about their brews along with logo glassware and other goodies.
More info: facebook.com/events/401845163862654
Coming up
2019 Fall Fiesta
5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; Farmers Market Pavilion, 1607 Paseo de Peralta; $150
Dig & Serve presents an interactive culinary journey through the northern New Mexico food system where guests will also learn about the economic, environmental and social impact of local agriculture.
Out of town
Gourmet Wine Dinner
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3; Hyatt Regency Tamaya’s Corn Maiden Restaurant, 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo; $85
This five-course meal will pair modern indigenous cuisine with selections from Gruet Winery, and head winemaker Laurent Gruet will be on hand to talk about the wines and the pairing experience. Dishes include cooked goose with scarlet runner beans, micro popcorn and pumpkin accented with a cedar smolder; trout topped with a salmon caviar hollandaise and served with wild rice, fennel, amaranth and a maple vinegar air; Santa Fe-cut campfire wagyu strip steak served with tap-root chards, jimmy nardelo peppers, juniper coal and pepita mole; and corn crème brûlée, chocolate tamale and chokecherry corn ice cream.
More info: opentable.com/the-corn-maiden
Send calendar items to sidedish@sfnewmexican.com.