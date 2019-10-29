Blind Wine Tasting
1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; La Cantina at La Casa Sena, 125 E. Palace Ave.; $25
Put your blind tasting skills to the test by using wine tasting tips to guess what’s in your glass.
Reservations: Call 505-988-9232.
Keep it Caliente: Salsa Madness
2 to 6 p.m. Social Kitchen and Bar, 725 Cerrillos Road; $12
Art, food, music and drink merge in this festive celebration. There will be a salsa-tasting contest and CBD desserts from Best Daze chef Carlos Torres, music from Nosotros, a salsa dance-off and an array of featured artists as well as Social’s full food and drink menu. The first 100 guests will receive an ArtHub swag bag, and all proceeds will benefit the nonprofit ARTsmart program.
More info: Visit socialkitchensantafe.com.
In other news
Aside from the chance to raid your kids’ Halloween candy, it’s a slow week for food lovers. So this is a good time to remember that Nou Kimnath, better known as chef Nath and also as the multiple-time Souper Bowl champ, is hosting intimate pop-up dinners with vegan Thai menus at BODY Cafe, 333 W. Cordova Road, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Saturday. The small menu includes spring rolls, fermented tea leaves salad, Thai noodles, green curry, Vietnamese crepes and steamed tofu with lemongrass. For more information, call 505-986-0362, or visit bodyofsantafe.com/eventsatbody to register in advance.
Speaking of Thai food, the former proprietors of J&N Thai Bistro in town have opened a takeout spot, Thai Bistro, in La Tienda shopping center in Eldorado. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 505-466-6760.
The Thai Bistro owners previously operated the short-lived Crackin’ Crab near the DeVargas Center mall, where J&N was formerly located, but new owners are working to reopen the seafood boil restaurant “soon,” according to its most recent Facebook post. In the meantime, head to one of the three Albuquerque locations (crackincrababq.com).
