The Whiskey Classic

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; San Cristobal Movie Ranch; $120, $225 VIP experience, $45 for designated drivers

This immersive whiskey event set on a movie ranch returns with tastings, hot mixology, live music, food and more. Shuttles are free from the Santa Fe Railyard. There’s also a five-course whiskey pairing dinner set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe (tickets are $235).

More info: whiskeyclassic.us

Oktoberfest 2019

Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13; all three Second Street Brewery locations

This family-friendly celebration will feature a menu including house-made sausages, Oktoberforest 2019 lager made for the Nature Conservancy’s Oktoberforest program, Vienna Lager and Atalaya Altbier on tap as well as Second Street brews.

More info: facebook.com/events/ 701931360319699

A Taste Of Vietnamese Cuisine Curated Dinner

6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; Dr. Field Goods Kitchen, Butcher & Bakery, 2860 Cerrillos Road; $75

Join Open Kitchen to learn about different cuts of meat, at-home butchering techniques and knife skills as part of its Pho and Beyond: Vietnamese Food Culture Series. Dinner will include dishes that celebrate the flavors of each region of Vietnam.

More info and tickets: facebook.com/ events/ 2204811286476646

Coming up

Hoptoberfest

2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; Beer Creek Brewing Co., 3810 N.M. 14

Hoptoberfest will feature nine New Mexico breweries, seven New Mexico hop farms and more than a dozen beers available to taste.

More info: facebook.com/events/ 394478728139413

Oktoberfest Celebration & Tap Takeover with Stone Brewing

2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St.

Fire & Hops pulls out the stops for its sixth annual Oktoberfest celebration. There will be German food specials, including housemade pretzels, and a tap takeover with Stone Brewing featuring the debut of 2019’s Xocoveza Mexican Stout. You’ll also find German-style beers such as Kolsch, Hefeweizen and Oktoberfest. The event is a benefit for the Nye Early Childhood Center.

More info: facebook.com/events/ 394478728139413

In other news

Raaga-Go opens for lunch hours

Chef Pramod “Paddy” Rawal continues to expand the takeout shop he opened a year after closing his popular Indian restaurant, Raaga. In addition to recently announced dining room service, Raaga-Go will now be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday in addition to dinner hours, 3:30 to 8:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit raagatogo.com for more information.

