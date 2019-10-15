Hoptoberfest
2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; Beer Creek Brewing Co., 3810 N.M. 14, south of Santa Fe
Hoptoberfest will feature nine New Mexico breweries, seven New Mexico hop farms and more than a dozen beers available to taste.
More info: facebook.com/events/394478728139413
Oktoberfest Celebration & Tap Takeover with Stone Brewing
2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St.
Fire & Hops pulls out the stops for its sixth annual Oktoberfest Celebration. There will be German food specials, including housemade pretzels, and a tap takeover with Stone Brewing featuring the debut of 2019’s Xocoveza Mexican Stout. You’ll also find German-style beers such as Kolsch, Hefeweizen and Oktoberfest. The event is a benefit for Nye Early Childhood Center.
Coming up
Lescombes Family Wine Dinner
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24; Hervé Wine Bar, 139 W. San Francisco St.; $85
This dinner will celebrate the region of Burgundy, where Hervé Lescombes established his first vineyard and winery, Domaine de Perignon. The six-course meal features some of the family’s favorites from the region and a preview of its upcoming Heritage Series Royal Kir.
More info: facebook.com/events/702040330286746
Autumn Beer Dinner
6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24; Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road; $45 in advance, $50 the day of
Join Blue Corn Brewery for a hearty fall-themed food and beer pairing menu. You’ll feast on goat cheese croquettes, oatmeal stout-braised pork belly, lamb curry stew and cinnamon beignets, each matched with a beer selection.
More info: Call 505-438-1800 or email manager@bluecornbrewery.
Oktoberfiesta
Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co., 37 Fire Place; admission is suggested donation to a local nonprofit
Get your fill of beer, brats, Power-5 BBQ and Abo’s Caribbean food during Santa Fe Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfiesta. There will also be mariachi and local live music, dance and acrobatic performances, face painting, caricatures, a pumpkin-carving contest, giant beer pong, brat-eating contests and more.
More info: facebook.com/events/495286077721319
Fred Harvey Foodie Dinner
6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St.; $150
Area chefs will reinterpret classic dishes during this multicourse dinner inspired by famed entrepreneur Fred Harvey and benefiting the New Mexico History Museum’s exhibitions and public programming, as well as the Museum of New Mexico Foundation. Between courses, guests will hear foodie history commentary from author Stephen Fried, Harvey family members and surprise guests. Diners also get a special set of Mimbreno china ramekins and a print of the painting The Last Harvey Girls. It’s part of a broader weekend of Harvey-themed events.
More info: lensic.org/events/fred-harvey-foodie-dinner, facebook.com/events/630299830807025
Pumpkin Carving Party
2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27; Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St.
Bring the whole family to the original Iconik location for food, drinks, hot chocolate, s’mores by the Smore Pit and free pumpkins while supplies last.
More info: iconikcoffee.com
