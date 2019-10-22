Lescombes Family Wine Dinner
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24; Hervé Wine Bar, 139 W. San Francisco St.; $85
This dinner will celebrate the region of Burgundy, where Hervé Lescombes established his first vineyard and winery, Domaine de Perignon. The six-course meal features some of the family’s favorites from the region and a preview of its upcoming Heritage Series Royal Kir.
More info: facebook.com/events/702040330286746
Autumn Beer Dinner
6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24; Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road; $45 in advance, $50 the day of
Join Blue Corn Brewery for a hearty fall-themed food and beer pairing menu. You’ll feast on goat cheese croquettes, oatmeal stout-braised pork belly, lamb curry stew and cinnamon beignets, each matched with a beer selection.
More info: Call 505-438-1800 or email manager@bluecornbrewery.
Tia Coco Grand Opening
2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; Terra Verde Organic, 851 W. San Mateo Road
Check out the new retail space for Tia Coco’s handcrafted vegan chocolates inside Terra Verde Organic. Try samples of pumpkin mousse, matcha balls, cashew yogurt and hot apple cider. Encouraged but optional: Come clad in your favorite apron!
More info: facebook.com/events/2381914642072345
Classes with Chef Bernard Janssen
Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26; Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe, 181 Paseo de Peralta; $25 and $60
Join Chef Bernard Janssen, resident chef and culinary program director for knife manufacturer Zwilling J.A. Henckels and and Staub Cast Iron Cookware and Demeyere Cookware, at Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe for four special classes at Las Cosas Cooking School. He’ll present knife skills workshops from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday ($25) and two different “dine and learn” cooking demonstration events from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday ($60).
To register: Call 505-988-3394
Oktoberfiesta
Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co., 37 Fire Place; admission is suggested donation to a local nonprofit
Get your fill of beer, brats, Power-5 BBQ and Abo’s Caribbean food during Santa Fe Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfiesta. There will also be mariachis and live music, dance and acrobatic performances, face painting, caricatures, a pumpkin-carving contest, giant beer pong, brat-eating contests and more.
More info: facebook.com/events/495286077721319
Pumpkin painting party
2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; 101 Coffee, 6005 Jaguar Drive Suite 101
Bring the kiddos (or just yourself) to paint some pumpkins while sipping coffee. They’ll have pumpkins for sale, or you can bring your own.
More info: Visit 101coffeenm.com
Fred Harvey Foodie Dinner
6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St.; $150
Area chefs will reinterpret classic dishes during this multicourse dinner inspired by famed entrepreneur Fred Harvey and benefiting the New Mexico History Museum’s exhibitions and public programming, as well as the Museum of New Mexico Foundation. Between courses, guests will hear foodie history commentary from author Stephen Fried, Harvey family members and surprise guests. Diners also get a special set of Mimbreno china ramekins and a print of the painting The Last Harvey Girls. It’s part of a broader weekend of Harvey-themed events.
More info: lensic.org/events/fred-harvey-foodie-dinner, facebook.com/events/630299830807025
Pumpkin Carving Party
2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27; Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St.
Bring the whole family to the original Iconik location for food, drinks, hot chocolate, s’mores by the Smore Pit and free pumpkins while supplies last.
More info: iconikcoffee.com
