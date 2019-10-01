2019 Fall Fiesta
5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; Farmers Market Pavilion, 1607 Paseo de Peralta; $150
Dig & Serve presents an interactive culinary journey through the Northern New Mexico food system where guests will also learn about the economic, environmental and impact of local agriculture.
More info and tickets: farmersmarket institute.org/get-involved/fall-fiesta
BBQ for a Cause
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; Santa Fe Harley-Davidson, 4360 Rodeo Road
The third annual BBQ For A Cause will feature volunteers grilling up hamburgers and hot dogs for a donation after the 2019 Making Strides breast cancer awareness walk. Proceeds benefit Making Strides of Santa Fe.
More info: facebook.com/events/573526063055669
Sagche’s Coffee House Ribbon-Cutting
Noon Tuesday, Oct. 8; Sagche’s Coffee House, 730 St. Michael’s Drive, Santa Fe
Sagche’s has been open for a while, but it’s celebrating being in business with a ribbon-cutting. They’ll be giving out free coffee and food samples and selling shirts and other goodies.
More info: facebook.com/events/460628871199820
Out of town
Gourmet Wine Dinner
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3; Hyatt Regency Tamaya’s Corn Maiden Restaurant, 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo; $85
This five-course meal will pair modern indigenous cuisine with selections from Gruet Winery, and head winemaker Laurent Gruet will be on hand to talk about the wines and the pairing experience. Dishes include cooked goose with scarlet runner beans, micro popcorn and pumpkin accented with a cedar smolder; trout topped with a salmon caviar hollandaise and served with wild rice, fennel, amaranth, and a maple vinegar air; Santa Fe-cut campfire wagyu strip steak served with tap-root chards, jimmy nardelo peppers, juniper coal and pepita mole; and corn crème brûlée, chocolate tamale and chokecherry corn ice cream.
More info: For reservations, visit opentable.com/the-corn-maiden
Coming up
The Whiskey Classic
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; San Cristobal Movie Ranch; $120, $225 VIP experience, $45 for designated drivers
This immersive whiskey event set on a movie ranch returns with tastings, hot mixology, live music, food and more. Shuttles are free from Santa Fe’s Railyard. There’s also a five-course whiskey pairing dinner set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe (tickets are $235).
More info: whiskeyclassic.us
Oktoberfest 2019
Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13; all three Second Street Brewery locations
This family-friendly celebration will feature a menu including house-made sausages, Oktoberforest 2019 lager made for the Nature Conservancy’s Oktoberforest program, Vienna Lager and Atalaya Altbier on tap as well as Second Street brews.
More info: facebook.com/events/701931360319699
A Taste Of Vietnamese Cuisine Curated Dinner
6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; Dr. Field Goods Kitchen, 2860 Cerrillos Road; $75
Join Open Kitchen to learn about different cuts of meat, at-home butchering techniques and knife skills as part of its Pho and Beyond: Vietnamese Food Culture Series. Dinner will include dishes that celebrate the flavors of each region of Vietnam.
More info and tickets: facebook.com/events/2204811286476646
In other news
Verde Juice heads to Whole Foods
New Mexicans will soon have a new place to get their Verde Juice, and it’s a natural. Verde announced it will be launching its cold-pressed juice in Whole Foods Markets in New Mexico (and El Paso) within a few weeks. Earlier this year, Verde stopped operating its cafe (now Terra Verde Organic) to focus on wholesale distribution.