Thunderbird Bar and Grill Give Back Night

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; Thunderbird Bar and Grill, 50 Lincoln Ave.

Dine at Thunderbird to benefit the United Way of Santa Fe County on Thursday. Have lunch or dinner and show the Facebook event to your server, and 15 percent of the bill will be donated.

More info: facebook.com/events/963175037374652

Cocktail Class With The Liquid Muse: Margaritas to Manhattans!

4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; Inn of the Governors, 101 W. Alameda St.; $65

In this interactive specialty class, you’ll learn classic recipes, proper techniques and then make your own creative versions of the margarita and the Manhattan. Learn to taste and choose tequila and whiskey, and sample locally made products.

More info: facebook.com/events/407578630159517

Sabor Peruano Restaurant Celebration

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; Sabor Peruano Restaurant, 163 Paseo de Peralta

Sabor Peruano is celebrating three years of business with live music and its menu of Peruvian cuisine at its location inside the DeVargas Center.

More info: Visit saborperuanosf.com

Coming up

Wine Dinner~Viva La France!

6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13; Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, Suite B6, Eldorado; $75

Arable is pairing French wine and dishes during this special dinner. Diners will feast on charcuterie, lobster bisque, cassoulet, steak bordelaise and mignardises along with specially selected wines.

More info: Call 505-303-3816.

Georgia O’Keeffe and the Art of Eating Well

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; Santa Fe School of Cooking, 125 N. Guadalupe St.; $90

The Santa Fe School of Cooking and the O’Keeffe Museum join forces to explore Georgia O’Keeffe’s ideas about food and cooking. Chefs will guide participants through some of O’Keeffe’s recipes featured in the book A Painters Kitchen: Recipes from the Kitchen of Georgia O’Keeffe by Margaret Wood. The demonstration class will include recipes and a full meal including arugula salad, corn soup, lemon chicken, fried potatoes and Norwegian apple cake.

More info: santafe schoolofcooking.com

November Cask N Curry

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; Second Street Brewery, 1814 Second St.

In this monthly affair, the original Second Street Brewery location taps a special cask-aged ale and pairs it with an Indian curry-inspired menu. November’s cask will be Jack Plane Porter.

More info: facebook.com/events/560484641384460

Whiskey Pairing Dinner at Eloisa

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; Eloisa, 228 E. Palace Ave.; $75

This four-course dinner will be paired with WhistlePig Rye Whiskey: Sip 10-, 12- and 15-year-old whiskeys and a custom-crafted cocktail. Samuel Bracamontes from WhistlePig will discuss each pairing and discuss the whiskey-making process.

More info: Call 505-982-0883

