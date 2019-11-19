Whiskey and Chocolate Pairing
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; Santa Fe Spirits, 7505 Mallard Way; $49
Santa Fe Spirits is the place to be for a five-course chocolate and whiskey pairing featuring Kakawa Chocolate House.
More info: facebook.com/events/553367272134294
Coming up
Special Beer Pairing at Joseph’s
5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4; Joseph’s of Santa Fe, 428 Agua Fría St.
Joseph’s of Santa Fe will offer a special pairing menu designed to accompany the restaurant’s beer lineup.
More info: Call 505-982-1272
Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Tree Lighting Ceremony
6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, 198 N.M. 592
Santa Fe’s Four Seasons resort will unveil its holiday tree with s’mores, gingerbread cookies, apple cider, hot chocolate and more.
More info: Call 505-946-5700
3rd Annual Iconik Cookie Decorating Party
2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; Iconik Lupé, 314 S. Guadalupe St.
Decorate cookies (while supplies last) to the sound of carols by the Santa Fe Opera. Decorating and caroling starts at 2:30 p.m.
More info: Call 505-428-0996
Thanksgiving prep
Tons of Santa Fe restaurants open their doors on Thanksgiving, many with special menus and buffets. Here are a few of them — but if you’re interested in grabbing a table out, call now to see who’s still taking reservations.
Amaya: This buffett features turkey, prime rib, duck, elk, salmon and all the trimmings; $80, $65 for seniors 63 and older; $30 children 12 and under. Noon to 5:45 p.m., Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta; 505-955-7850.
Anasazi Restaurant: This three-course lunch and dinner menu offers elevated takes on Thanksgiving classics, and the thoughtful kids menu is nothing to sneeze at, either; $95 for adults, $45 for children under 12. Seatings at noon, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, 113 Washington Ave.; 505-988-3030.
The Compound: Starting at 3 p.m., the restaurant will offer a three-course menu featuring “traditional and non-traditional holiday favorites.” $90. 653 Canyon Road Santa Fe; (505) 982-4353.
Eloisa: Chef John Rivera Sedlar will present a prix fixe Thanksgiving feast influenced by the dishes his great-aunt Jerry Newsom prepared for Georgia O’Keeffe; $65, wine pairing is an extra $25. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinner is 5:30 to 8 p.m. 228 E. Palace Ave.; 505-982-0883.
El Nido Restaurant: The restaurant promises a “memorable and hassle-free dinner,” at $65 per person for three courses; 1 to 7:30 p.m.; 1577 Bishops Lodge Road, Tesuque; 505-954-1272.
La Casa Sena: In addition to serving dinner from 2 to 8 p.m. ($75 for three courses, $100 with wine), at La Casa Sena, 125 E. Palace Ave. Suite 20, you can pick up a full Thanksgiving dinner for eight to 12 guests for $179.95 to $199.95 (pick up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.). Call 505-988-9232 to reserve or visit lacasasena.com to check out the menus.
Sasella: Start with an amuse bouche, then move into an Italian-influenced three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving menu; $65. Noon to 7 p.m., with seating times for parties over five at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. 225 Johnson St.; 505-982-6734.
Terra Restaurant: The buffet, served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., is $99 for adults and $49.50 for children 6 to 12; 198 N.M. 592; 505-946-5800.
TerraCotta Wine Bistro: The restaurant will serve a three-course menu from 1 to 7 p.m.; $50, $25 for children 12 and under. 304 Johnson St.; 505-989-1166.
