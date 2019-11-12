Georgia O’Keeffe and the Art of Eating Well
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; Santa Fe School of Cooking, 125 N. Guadalupe St.; $90
The Santa Fe School of Cooking and the O’Keeffe Museum join forces to explore Georgia O’Keeffe’s ideas about food and cooking. Chefs will guide participants through some of O’Keeffe’s recipes featured in the book A Painters Kitchen: Recipes from the Kitchen of Georgia O’Keeffe by Margaret Wood. The demonstration class will include recipes and a full meal including arugula salad, corn soup, lemon chicken, fried potatoes and Norwegian apple cake.
More info and tickets: santafeschool ofcooking.com
November Cask N Curry
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; Second Street Brewery, 1814 Second St.
In this monthly affair, the original Second Street Brewery location taps a special cask-aged ale and pairs it with an Indian curry-inspired menu. November’s cask will be Jack Plane Porter.
More info: facebook.com/events/ 560484641384460
Whiskey Pairing Dinner at Eloisa
6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; ELOISA, 228 E. Palace Ave.; $75
This four-course dinner will be paired with WhistlePig Rye Whiskey: Sip 10-, 12- and 15-year-old whiskeys and a custom crafted cocktail. Samuel Bracamontes from WhistlePig will discuss each pairing and discuss the whiskey-making process.
More info: Call 505-982-0883
Punch: The Ultimate Party Starter
5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; Santa Fe Spirits, 7505 Mallard Way; $30
In this class, you’ll learn about the history of punch and how to mix up an unforgettable brew for your next party.
More info: Email weston@santafespirits.com.
Coming up
Sherry Wine Dinner
7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20; La Boca Santa Fe, 72 W. Marcy St.; $95
Barbadillo and La Boca will present a special pairing of food and sherry. Tapas and a sherry cocktail will be followed by a four-course dinner.
More info and reservations: Call 505-982-3433 or visit labocasanta fe.com (mention you’re coming for the sherry dinner).
Whiskey and Chocolate Pairing
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; Santa Fe Spirits, 7505 Mallard Way; $49
Santa Fe Spirits is the place to be for a five-course chocolate and whiskey pairing featuring Kakawa Chocolate House.
More info: facebook.com/events/ 553367272134294
