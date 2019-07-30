TASTE — Learn to cup, learn to taste @Iconik
9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St.
Learn how to cup coffees from around the globe and taste a few in the process.
More info: facebook.com/events/2154160428034839
Out of town
Explora’s Science of Wine
7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Explora, 1701 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque; $30, $25 for members, $50 VIP tickets
Albuquerque’s first event examining the science behind wine, presented by Explora and Viva Vino New Mexico Wine. Taste local wines, attend talks and pairings hosted by award-winning New Mexico wineries and explore the science of wine through Explora’s hands-on, wine-themed activities. There will be live music, a local artisan market and food trucks, and each ticketed guest will receive a souvenir glass from Viva Vino New Mexico Wine for samples.
More info: For tickets, visit explora.us/en/events/adult-night or call 505-224-8341
Destination Dinner: Japan
ABQ Biopark, 2601 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque; $75
The tranquil Sasebo Japanese Garden will be home to a three-course Japanese meal, live Japanese music, traditional Japanese folk dance and origami-making.
More info: facebook.com/events/362766007928990
Coming up
Miso Making Workshop
1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; Upstairs Conference Room of the Udall Building, 725 Camino Lejo; $40 for members, $45 nonmembers
The Santa Fe Botanical Garden presents a workshop on making miso, why fermented soy can be beneficial and how to incorporate miso into your everyday diet. Taste samples and make your own pint to take home. The course is presented by Nao Sadewic, a certified Koji Professional who was born and grew up in a rural setting in southern Japan.
More info: facebook.com/events/328557754747469
Angel Fire Wine & Wagyu Weekend
Thursday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 18; Angel Fire Resort, 10 Miller Lane, Angel Fire; weekend passes to Friday-Sunday events $160 for members, $200 for nonmembers
Get tickets now for the third annual Angel Fire Wine & Wagyu Weekend at Angel Fire Resort. This three-day Western-themed food and wine event, sponsored by Texas-based A Bar N Ranch, will offer fine wine, Wagyu beef, food tasting, cooking demos, live music, country dancing, a VIP dinner and Sunday Bloody Good Bacon Brunch.
More info: For tickets, visit holdmyticket.com/event/339232
In other news
Several Santa Fe restaurants were honored in Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards, which highlights restaurants around the world that offer the best wine selections.
The winners: The Compound, Geronimo, Il Piatto Italian Farmhouse Kitchen, La Casa Sena, L’Olivier, Luminaria, Sazon and TerraCotta Wine Bistro.
The complete list of winners is featured in Wine Spectator’s August issue.
Send items to sidedish@sfnewmexican.com