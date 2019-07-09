Indulge Food & Beverage Tastings
4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10; Kaune’s Neighborhood Market, 511 Old Santa Fe Trail
Through Sept. 25, Kaune’s will present a free special pairing of food with wines, beers and spirits. There also will be wine and beer specials all day long on Wednesdays.
Second Sunday Sake Social
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14; Izanami, 21 Ten Thousand Waves Way #2; $40, seats limited
Learn more about sake during this one-hour class every second Sunday during summer. You’ll sample four tastes of sake with accompanying bites from Chef Kiko Rodriguez.
More info and reservations: Call 428-6409 or email izanamievents@tenthousandwaves.com
Summer at the Santa Fe Farmers Market
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Tuesdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; 1607 Paseo de Peralta
We’ve officially hit peak market season. The Santa Fe Farmers market is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays in addition to its ever-popular Saturday hours. New this year on Wednesdays are free educational presentations on farming, gardening, sustainability, food security and more. And don’t miss the new Santa Fe Farmers Market Del Sur, 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through September in the lower-level parking lot at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, 4801 Beckner Road.
More info: santafefarmersmarket.com
Coming up
Canyon Road Art & Wine Stroll
4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17; Canyon Road from Delgado to Camino del Monte Sol
Enjoy a glass of wine as you meander from gallery to gallery along Canyon Road. Most of them will be open until 7.
More info: artsantafe.com/eventer/santa-fe-art-stroll
Summer Garden Dinners
6 p.m. Thursday, July 18; Friday, July 19, Thursday, July 25; and Friday, July 26; private Santa Fe homes and gardens; $150
Santa Feans will welcome guests into some of the city’s finest homes and gardens for these evenings of dining and camaraderie. Diners will enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a tour and a locally sourced meal with drinks.
More info and tickets: santafebotanicalgarden.org