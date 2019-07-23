Side Dish, July 24, 2019

Indulge Food & Beverage Tastings
4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24; Kaune’s Neighborhood Market, 511 Old Santa Fe Trail
Through Sept. 25, Kaune’s will present a free special pairing of food with wines, beers and spirits. There also will be wine and beer specials all day long on Wednesdays.
Summer Beer Dinner
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24; Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road; $50, $45 in advance
Enjoy a four-course dinner with beer to celebrate the best of the season.
More info: For reservations, call 505-438-1800
Coming up
3rd Annual New Mexico Beer & Food Festival: Panza Llena
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4; El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road; $8, $6 for seniors 62 and older and teens 13-18; free for children 12 and under
Explore the food and beer history of New Mexico as you experience historic methods of food preparation, learn from food and beer historians, attend demonstrations, sample local foods, shop and grab a beer from New Mexico breweries.
More info: Visit golondrinas.org/festivals/la-panza-llena-nm-food-fest
Explora’s Science of Wine
7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Explora, 1701 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque; $30, $25 for members, $50 VIP tickets
Get your tickets early for Albuquerque’s first event examining the science behind wine, presented by Explora and Viva Vino New Mexico Wine. Taste local wines, attend talks and pairings hosted by award-winning New Mexico wineries and explore the science of wine through Explora’s hands-on, wine-themed activities. There will be live music, a local artisan market and food trucks, and each ticketed guest will receive a souvenir glass from Viva Vino New Mexico Wine for samples.
More info: For tickets, visit explora.us/en/events/adult-night or call 505-224-8341
Destination Dinner: Japan
6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3; ABQ Biopark, 2601 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque; $75
The tranquil Sasebo Japanese Garden will be home to a three-course Japanese meal, live Japanese music, traditional Japanese folk dance and origami-making.
More info: facebook.com/events/362766007928990
The heat is on … on Netflix
Sweet! Brittany Church, pictured, owner of Bizzy B Cakes in Albuquerque, will appear on the new season of Netflix’s baking competition show, Sugar Rush, which drops July 26.
The Albuquerque native is in episode 2 of the program, which pits teams of bakers against each other for a shot at a $10,000 prize. She flew to Los Angeles to record the episode, competing against three other teams to make cakes, cupcakes and other baked goods.
At Bizzy B Cakes, Church — who’s been baking since she was 12 — specializes in custom birthday cakes and wedding cakes. Check out bizzybcakes.com.
