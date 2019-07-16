Canyon Road Art & Wine Stroll
4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17; Canyon Road from Delgado Street to Camino del Monte Sol
Enjoy a glass of wine as you meander from gallery to gallery along Canyon Road. Most of them will be open until 7.
More information: artsantafe.com/eventer/santa-fe-art-stroll
French Wine Tasting
2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20; Rio Chama; 414 Old Santa Fe Trail; $25
Taste Champagne and wines from Burgundy, Bordeaux and more paired with steak frites, wild salmon carpaccio and veggie ratatouille.
More information: Visit facebook. com/events/ 436389087007388
Summer Beer Dinner
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24; Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road; $50, $45 in advance
Enjoy a four-course dinner with beer to celebrate the best of the season.
More information: Call 505-438-1800 for reservations
Coming up
Summer Garden Dinners
6 p.m. Thursday, July 18; Friday, July 19; Thursday, July 25; and Friday, July 26; private Santa Fe homes and gardens; $150
Santa Feans will welcome guests into some of the city’s finest homes and gardens for evenings of dining and camaraderie. Diners will enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a tour and a locally sourced meal with drinks.
More info and tickets: santafebotanical garden.org
Explora’s Science of Wine
7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Explora, 1701 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque; $30, $25 for members, $50 VIP tickets
Get your tickets early for Albuquerque’s first event examining the science behind wine, presented by Explora and Viva Vino New Mexico Wine. Taste local wines, attend talks and pairings hosted by award-winning New Mexico wineries, and explore the science of wine through Explora’s hands-on, wine-themed activities. There will be live music, a local artisan market and food trucks, and each ticketed guest will receive a souvenir glass from Viva Vino New Mexico Wine for free samples.
More information: Visit explora.us/en/events/adult-night for tickets or call 505-224-8341
