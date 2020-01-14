WinterBrew
5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion; $26
The 9th annual New Mexico Brewers Guild WinterBrew will feature new breweries from around the state, Santa Fe favorites and many others. Admission includes sampling, a commemorative pint glass and a pint fill of your choice. Warm up with stouts, porters, barleywines, winter warmers and barrel-aged seasonals along with many year-round offerings.
More info and tickets: holdmyticket.com/event/353510-winterbrew
Orin Swift Wine Dinner
6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, 198 N.M. 592, Santa Fe
This four-course menu will be paired with wines from Napa winery Orin Swift. You’ll feast on crawfish salad, porcini mushroom ravioli, adovado-rubbed bison bistro cut and white chocolate Gruyère cheese fondue.
More info and reservations: Call 505-946-5800
Coming up
Taos Winter Wine Festival
Thursday, Jan.30, through Sunday, Feb. 2; various Taos locations; a la carte tickets range from $45 to $95
The annual four-day weekend of events brings together 24 area restaurants and more than 40 national wineries in Taos. The lineup includes food and wine events, chefs luncheons, winery seminars and wine dinners, and culminates with the Grand Tasting at the Taos Valley Ski Resort where restaurants and wineries serve samples of their best food and wine.
More information: taoswinterwinefest.com
Souper Bowl XXVI
Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; Santa Fe Community Convention Center; advance tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12, and day-of tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for children 6-12; VIP tickets are $75 in advance and $25 for children 6 to 12
Did someone say unlimited soup? Support The Food Depot while you taste the culinary offerings of 24 local chefs, then vote for your favorites in the categories of cream, savory, seafood, vegetarian and “Best Soup.” VIP ticketholders can avoid the crowd by getting in at 11 a.m.
More information: thefooddepot.org/souper-bowl
In other news
Exciting news for Restaurant Martín’s Chef Martín Rios: He’ll be cooking at the James Beard Awards in Chicago in May. A post to the restaurant’s Instagram account reads, “This is one of the greatest honors in the culinary world today and we are thrilled to represent our restaurant, Santa Fe and the great State of New Mexico. What a way to start 2020 and to continue our celebration of Restaurant Martin’s 10th anniversary!” Rios has been a Best Chef semifinalist eight times in the prestigious awards.
Restaurant Martín, located at 526 Galisteo St. in Santa Fe, is open from 5:30 p.m. to close Tuesday through Sunday. Visit restaurantmartin.com or call 505-820-0919.
