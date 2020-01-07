Ska Brewing Tap Takeover at Fire & Hops
5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8; Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St.
The folks from Ska Brewing of Durango, Colo., will be on hand to talk beer and hand out goodies including logo glassware. They’ll be pouring Pink Vapor Stew Kettle Sour (with beets, carrots, ginger and apples), Brut IPA, Modus Hoperandi IPA and The Hazy IPA.
More info: Visit facebook.com/events/1438135893019538
Skinny Cocktails
4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; Susan's Fine Wine and Spirits; 1005 S. St. Francis Drive, Suite 101
Laura Reich, former geophysicist-turned-mixologist, will demonstrate how to save on calories without sacrificing taste.
More info: 505-984-1582
Out of town
ABQ NoshFest
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12; Sandia Resort & Casino, 30 Rainbow Road NE, Albuquerque; $6.50 in advance, $8 at the door, kids 9 and under admitted free; food tickets $1 each
During this second annual celebration of Jewish food and more, Albuquerque chefs will prepare and serve their favorite Jewish and Israeli foods. There also will be music, dancing, kids activities, a raffle and shopping.
More info: Visit abqnoshfest.com
Coming up
It’s never too early to mark your calendar for major food-related events, and there are several biggies coming up:
WinterBrew
5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion; $26
The ninth annual New Mexico Brewers Guild WinterBrew will feature new breweries from around the state, Santa Fe favorites and many others. Admission includes sampling, a commemorative pint glass and a pint fill of your choice. Warm up with stouts, porters, barleywines, winter warmers and barrel-aged seasonals along with many year-round offerings.
More info and tickets: holdmyticket.com/event/353510-winterbrew-2020
Souper Bowl XXVI
Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; Santa Fe Community Convention Center; advance tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12, day-of tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for children 6-12; VIP tickets are $75 in advance and $25 for children 6 to 12
Did someone say unlimited soup? Support The Food Depot while you taste the culinary offerings of 24 local chefs, then vote for your favorites in the categories of cream, savory, seafood, vegetarian and “Best Soup.” VIP ticketholders can avoid the crowd by getting in at 11 a.m.
More information: thefooddepot.org/souper-bowl
Taos Winter Wine Festival
Thursday, Jan.30, through Sunday, Feb. 2; various Taos locations; a la carte tickets range from $45 to $95
The annual four-day weekend of events brings together 24 area restaurants and more than 40 national wineries in Taos. The lineup includes food and wine events, chef luncheons, winery seminars and wine dinners, and culminates with the Grand Tasting at the Taos Valley Ski Resort where restaurants and wineries serve samples of their best food and wine.
More information: taoswinterwinefest.com
