Flora Springs Wine Dinner

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9; Market Steer Steakhouse, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., Santa Fe; $125

Chef Kathleen Crook will present a lineup of dishes paired with offerings from family-owned Napa Valley winery Flora Springs.

More info and reservations: 505-992-6354

Out of town

ABQ NoshFest

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12; Sandia Resort & Casino, 30 Rainbow Road NE, Albuquerque; $6.50 in advance, $8 at the door, kids 9 and under admitted free; food tickets $1 each

During this second annual celebration of Jewish food and more, Albuquerque chefs will prepare and serve their favorite Jewish and Israeli foods. There will also be music, dancing, kids activities, a raffle and shopping.

More info: abqnoshfest.com

Coming up

WinterBrew

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion; $26

The ninth annual New Mexico Brewers Guild WinterBrew will feature new breweries from around the state, Santa Fe favorites and many others. Admission includes sampling, a commemorative pint glass and a pint fill of your choice. Warm up with stouts, porters, barleywines, winter warmers and barrel-aged seasonals along with many year-round offerings.

More info and tickets: holdmyticket.com/event/353510-winterbrew-2020

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.