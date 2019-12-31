Flora Springs Wine Dinner
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9; Market Steer Steakhouse, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., Santa Fe; $125
Chef Kathleen Crook will present a lineup of dishes paired with offerings from family-owned Napa Valley winery Flora Springs.
More info and reservations: 505-992-6354
Out of town
ABQ NoshFest
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12; Sandia Resort & Casino, 30 Rainbow Road NE, Albuquerque; $6.50 in advance, $8 at the door, kids 9 and under admitted free; food tickets $1 each
During this second annual celebration of Jewish food and more, Albuquerque chefs will prepare and serve their favorite Jewish and Israeli foods. There will also be music, dancing, kids activities, a raffle and shopping.
More info: abqnoshfest.com
Coming up
WinterBrew
5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion; $26
The ninth annual New Mexico Brewers Guild WinterBrew will feature new breweries from around the state, Santa Fe favorites and many others. Admission includes sampling, a commemorative pint glass and a pint fill of your choice. Warm up with stouts, porters, barleywines, winter warmers and barrel-aged seasonals along with many year-round offerings.
More info and tickets: holdmyticket.com/event/353510-winterbrew-2020
