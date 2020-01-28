Taos Winter Wine Festival
Thursday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb. 2; various Taos locations; a la carte tickets range from $45 to $95
The annual four-day weekend of events brings together 24 area restaurants and more than 40 national wineries in Taos. The lineup includes food and wine events, chefs luncheons, winery seminars and wine dinners, and culminates with the Grand Tasting at Taos Ski Valley Resort, where restaurants and wineries serve samples of their best food and wine.
Souper Bowl XXVI
Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; Santa Fe Community Convention Center; advance tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12, and day-of tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for children 6-12; VIP tickets are $75 in advance and $25 for children 6 to 12
Support The Food Depot while you taste creative soups from 24 local chefs, then vote for your favorites in the categories of cream, savory, seafood, vegetarian and “Best Soup.” VIP ticket holders can avoid the crowd by getting in at 11 a.m.
Chocolate Lovers & Centerpieces
6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7; Kakawa Chocolate House, 1050 Paseo de Peralta; $85
Sip a flight of four warm chocolate elixirs alongside housemade caramels while you create a floral arrangement to bring home with you.
More info and tickets: facebook.com/events/824686234641079
Out of town
New Mexico Street Food & Beer Festival
2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; International Balloon Museum, Albuquerque; $45 general admission, $55 VIP, $20 nondrinking pass
Check out local street food vendors and food trucks while sipping samples of craft beer from regional breweries and cider houses. Doors open an hour early for VIP ticket holders.
More info and tickets: facebook.com/events/939139736448325
In other news
Don’t miss Raaga-Go chef Pramod “Paddy” Rawal on the Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay. The celebrated Santa Fe chef will appear on the first episode of the show’s 23rd season, called “The Cheese Stands Alone.” According to the synopsis: “The Kitchen’s Sunny Anderson and Chef Giada De Laurentiis team up again to bring the heat into Bobby Flay’s kitchen. The dynamic duo has recruited Indian expert Chef Paddy Rawal and Caribbean specialist Chef Trey Lamont to set Bobby’s kitchen ablaze.” The episode premieres Sunday, Feb. 2 (check your local TV listings or visit foodnetwork.com/shows/beat-bobby-flay).
Rawal opened Raaga-Go in the Shops at Rio Chama between Rio Chama and the Pink Adobe in late 2018, about a year after closing his popular Raaga restaurant on Agua Fría Street. They now offer dining and takeout options; visit
