Meet The Brewer
5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; Susan's Fine Wine and Spirits, 1005 S. St. Francis Dr., Suite 101
Stop in for a tap takeover and discussion of barley wine with Second Street Brewery brewmaster Rod Tweet and head brewer Tom Ludzia.
More info: Call 505-984-1582
Taos Winter Wine Festival
Thursday, Jan.30, through Sunday, Feb. 2; various Taos locations; a la carte tickets range from $45 to $95
The annual four-day weekend of events brings together 24 area restaurants and more than 40 national wineries in Taos. The lineup includes food and wine events, chefs luncheons, winery seminars and wine dinners, and culminates with the Grand Tasting at the Taos Valley Ski Resort where restaurants and wineries serve samples of their best food and wine.
More info: taoswinterwinefest.com
Souper Bowl XXVI
Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; Santa Fe Community Convention Center; advance tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12, and day-of tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for children 6-12; VIP tickets are $75 in advance and $25 for children 6 to 12
Support The Food Depot while you taste creative soups from 24 local chefs, then vote for your favorites in the categories of cream, savory, seafood, vegetarian and “Best Soup.” VIP ticketholders can avoid the crowd by getting in at 11 a.m.
More info: thefooddepot.org/souper-bowl
Vietnamese Lunar New Year Feast and Sake Pairing Dinner
6:15 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; Open Kitchen, 112 W. San Francisco, Suite 310; $145
Celebrate the Vietnamese Lunar New Year with a special evening of traditional feast foods that paired with sakes from Floating World. Chef/owner Hue-Chan Karels, who emigrated from Vietnam to the U.S. with her family in 1975, has designed a multicourse New Year’s menu of dishes that have been shared within her family both in Vietnam and now here in the U.S. She will curate each course and share its significance to the Vietnamese culture and culinary distinction. Linda Tetrault, co-owner of Floating World and certified sake sommelier, worked to pair the sakes and will be on hand to discuss them.
More info: Visit facebook.com/events/1209771272545990
In other news
Sad news for fans of quirky, art-filled Lion & Honey near the New Mexico School for the Arts: It announced via Facebook that January will be its last month serving food and drinks because its lease won’t be renewed. Just around the corner of the building, George R.R. Martin’s Beastly Books store recently opened in the space formerly occupied by Wild Hare Salon, next to Martin’s Jean Cocteau Cinema.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.