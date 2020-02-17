Firestone Walker Brewing Tap Takeover
5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20; Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St.
Firestone Walker brewery will be on hand to pour beers including 805 Blonde, Mind Haze IPA, Union Jack IPA, Mole Merkin Oatmeal Stout and Bretta Blanc Wild Ale.
More info: facebook.com/events/208251660537556
Dinner and a Movie: ‘Like Water for Chocolate’
6:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave.; $40
This themed dinner features roasted organic local grass-fed beef with herb jus au natural, truffled organic whipped potatoes, wilted greens and a ménage à trois of organic root vegetables with pistachio chocolate mole, and gluten-free, raw, vegan chocolate bars. You can take it with you into the screening of the 1992 Mexican film.
More info and tickets: facebook.com/events/
430308030984309
Fundraiser Dinner and Theater Event to Benefit Camino de Paz School
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Farmers Market Pavilion; $80 per person, $600 for eight
This benefit dinner for Camino de Paz Secondary School & Farm will feature special guest Deborah Madison, James Beard Award-winning author and chef. There will be catering by Jambo Cafe and Tres Colores, wines from Black Mesa Winery and music from the New Mexico School for the Arts Jazz Ensemble.
More info: To buy tickets, visit caminodepaz.net
Off-Flavor Class
6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26; Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St.; $35
Learn to taste beer
like a pro as brewmaster
John Rowley guides you through 12 beer samples, each designed to replicate a specific off-flavor found in many beers. He’ll discuss the process by which the flavors present themselves. End the evening with a fresh draft from our tap list, included in the price. (Note: Eat before or afterward; no food will be served.)
More info: Reservations required, call 505-428-0719
Coming up
The End Of Winter Is Near Beer Dinner
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27; Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Road; $45 in advance, $50 the day of
In this four-course beer and food dinner, you’ll sample Patagonian pink shrimp paired with Brown Paper Bag Malt, poached pear with Key Lime Occupy, barbecue New Mexican bison brisket with barley rye wine and chocolate-covered coconut custard with imperial stout.
More info: For reservations, call 505-438-1800 or email manager@bluecornbrewery.com
Blind tasting
1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; La Casa Sena Wine Shop, 125 E. Palace Ave.; $25
Taste 16 wines and try small bites from chef José Rodriguez.
More info: For reservations, email lcswineshop@lacasasena.com or call 505-988-9232
Chocolate Challenge: ‘Doing Good Deliciously’
6 p.m. Saturday, March 14; Eldorado Hotel & Spa, 309 W. San Francisco St.; $90
Eight challengers will compete for the title of best chocolate dessert during this evening of hors d’oeuvres, music, a silent auction and, of course, chocolate. It benefits the patient programs and services of La Familia Medical Center.
More info and tickets: www.lafamiliasf.org
