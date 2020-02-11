Yoga, Macaron & Chocolate
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; Chainé gourmet cookie shop, 131 W. Water St.; $18.35
Be sweet to yourself this Valentine’s Day during this all-levels yoga class that also includes a French macaron and a 4-ounce housemade dairy-free sipping chocolate. Bring your mat and water and arrive a few minutes ahead to check in.
More info and tickets: facebook.com/events/1498151303693740
Wines & Truffle Pairing
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; Hervé Wine Bar, 139 W. San Francisco St.; $65
A sommelier and chocolatier will guide this tasting of Lescombes wines with single-origin chocolates and truffles from the Art of Chocolate. Guests will explore the qualities of flavor and terroir in each pairing.
Kids Rolling Sushi
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18; Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St.; $10
Chef Melissa Dominguez will teach little ones how to roll sushi -- and they’ll get to eat it when they’re done. The session is recommended for kids ages 6 to 12.
More info and tickets: facebook.com/events/503937473640501
Coming up
Dinner and a Movie: 'Like Water for Chocolate'
6:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave.; $40
This themed dinner features roasted organic local grass beef with herb jus au natural, truffled organic whipped potatoes, wilted greens and a menage a trois of organic root vegetables with pistachio chocolate molé and gluten-free, raw, vegan chocolate bars. You can take it with you into the screening of the 1992 Mexican film.
More info and tickets: facebook.com/events/430308030984309
Fundraiser Dinner and Theater Event to Benefit Camino de Paz School
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Farmers Market Pavillion; $80 per person, $600 for eight
This benefit dinner for Camino de Paz Secondary School & Farm will feature special guest Deborah Madison, James Beard Award-winning author and chef. There will be catering by Jambo Cafe and Tres Colores, wines from Black Mesa Winery and music from the NMSA Jazz Ensemble.
To buy tickets: Visit caminodepaz.net
Santa Fe Restaurant Week
Feb. 23 through March 1; locations around Santa Fe
It’s back! A whopping 50 restaurants are expected to participate in this year’s Restaurant Week festivities, with most offering a prix fixe, three-course dinner option at $15, $25, $35 or $45 (that excludes beverages in most cases, tax and gratuity). Restaurants may also offer a specially priced two-course lunch option. This is part of the broader New Mexico Restaurant Week series, which includes deals in Los Alamos and Northern New Mexico from March 1-8 and Albuquerque from March 8-15.
More info: santafe.newmexicorestaurantweek.com
Chocolate Challenge: ‘Doing Good Deliciously’
6 p.m. Saturday, March 14; Eldorado Hotel & Spa, 309 W. San Francisco St.; $90
Eight challengers will compete for the title of best chocolate dessert during this evening of hors d’oeuvres, music, a silent auction and, of course, chocolate. It benefits the patient programs and services of La Familia Medical Center.
More info and tickets: lafamiliasf.org
In other news
Help Bistro 315 celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special $35 prix fixe menu every day in February (except Valentine’s Day). Three courses follow an amuse bouche of stuffed portobellini mushroom. The Santa Fe restaurant serves modern and contemporary French cuisine inspired by seasonal local ingredients alongside an extensive wine menu. It’s open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bistro 315 is located at 315 Old Santa Fe Trail; call 505-986-9190 or visit 315santafe.com.
