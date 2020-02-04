Chocolate Lovers & Centerpieces
6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7; Kakawa Chocolate House, 1050 Paseo de Peralta; $85
Sip a flight of four warm chocolate elixirs alongside house-made caramels while you create a floral arrangement to bring home with you.
More info and tickets: facebook.com/events/824686234641079
Out of town
New Mexico Street Food & Beer Festival
2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; International Balloon Museum, Albuquerque; $45 general admission, $55 VIP, $20 nondrinking pass
Check out local street food vendors and food trucks while sipping samples of craft beer from regional breweries and cider houses. Doors open an hour early for VIP ticketholders.
More info and tickets: facebook.com/events/939139736448325
Coming up
It’s not too early to look ahead to a few fun events in the wings:
Fundraiser Dinner and Theater Event to Benefit Camino de Paz School
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Farmers Market Pavillion; $80 per person, $600 for eight
This benefit dinner for Camino de Paz Secondary School & Farm will feature special guest Deborah Madison, James Beard Award-winning author and chef. There will be catering by Jambo Cafe & Tres Colores, wines from Black Mesa Winery and music from the NMSA Jazz Ensemble.
To buy tickets: Visit caminodepaz.net
Santa Fe Restaurant Week
Feb. 23 through March 1; locations around Santa Fe
It’s back! A whopping 50 restaurants are expected to participate in this year’s Restaurant Week festivities, with most offering a prix fixe, three-course dinner option at $15, $25, $35 or $45 (that excludes beverages in most cases, tax and gratuity). Restaurants also may offer a specially priced, two-course lunch option. This is part of the broader New Mexico Restaurant Week series, which includes deals in Los Alamos and Northern New Mexico from March 1 through 8 and Albuquerque from March 8 through 15.
More info: santafe.newmexicorestaurantweek.com
Chocolate Challenge: ‘Doing Good Deliciously’
6 p.m. Saturday, March 14; Eldorado Hotel & Spa, 309 W. San Francisco St.; $90
Eight challengers will compete for the title of best chocolate dessert during this evening of hors d’oeuvres, music, a silent auction and, of course, chocolate. It benefits the patient programs and services of La Familia Medical Center.
More info and tickets: lafamiliasf.org
