End Of The Year Wine Bash
3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; La Casa Sena Wine Shop, 125 E. Palace Ave.; $50, $25 for wine club members
La Casa Sena is celebrating the end of the 2010s with tastes from Paul Hobbs, Château de Beaucastel, La Spinetta and more.
Reservations: Call 505-988-9232.
Brewhouse Bazaar
Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15; Second Street Brewery — Rufina, 2920 Rufina St.
Sip a beer as you peruse a holiday market in the Rufina brewhouse and taproom, featuring 40 local vendors.
More info: Visit facebook.com/events/492614968000657
In other news
It’s time to make your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day reservations. You’ll find the lights on all around town, but here are a few of the places offering special meals. As always, call soon to see if seats are still available.
u The Compound, Christmas Eve. The restaurant will serve a three-course prix fixe menu featuring traditional and non-traditional holiday favorites; $130, $40 for children’s two-course menu; call 505-982-4353.
u Sassella, 2 to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve. A multi-course prix fixe menu is $100 with an optional wine pairing for $85. Call 505-982-6734.
u The Teahouse, Christmas Eve. Pregame your Canyon Road farolito walk with a special three-course dinner. Seatings are at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; $48; 505-992-0972.
u El Nido Restaurant, 3 to 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. El Nido is offering a three-course dinner for $75; 505-954-1272.
u Luminaria Restaurant, 5 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The four-course menu is $75, $38 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. Call 505-984-7915.
u Coyote Cafe, 5 p.m. to close Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A three-course prix fixe menu is $100. Call 505-983-1615.
u 315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4 to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and 3 to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Get an appetizer, entrée and dessert for $70; call 505-986-9190.
u Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. A Christmas Day buffet will feature brunch dishes, regionally inspired plates and drinks from $105 per adult and $52.50 per child age 6-12. Call 505-946-5800.
u TerraCotta Wine Bistro, 1 to 7 p.m. Christmas Day. This three-course prix fixe meal is $65, $32 for children 12 and under. Call 505-989-1166.
u Eldorado Hotel & Spa, noon to 6 p.m. Christmas Day. An elaborate Christmas buffet includes a carving station, New Mexico classic dishes, brunch foods and desserts. $85, $35 for children 5-12, free for those 4 and under. Call 505-995-4570.
u La Fonda, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day. The Christmas buffet is $79, $69 for seniors and $29 for children. Call 505-995-2334.
Send items to sidedish@sfnewmexican.com
