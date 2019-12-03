Tap Takeover at Piñon Pub
4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; Piñon Pub at Whole Foods Santa Fe, 753 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe
La Cumbre Brewing Co. takes over the taps at Whole Foods for an early evening of brews and mingling.
More info: facebook.com/events/542046499674857
Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Tree Lighting Ceremony
6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, 198 N.M. 592
Santa Fe’s Four Seasons resort will unveil its holiday tree with s’mores, gingerbread cookies, apple cider, hot chocolate and more.
More info: Call 505-946-5700.
Le Creuset Christmas in Paris Cooking Demonstrations
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7; Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe, 181 Paseo de Peralta; $25
Chef Johnny Vee will use Le Creuset cookware to create two three-course menus in these cooking demonstrations. There will also be an all-day Le Creuset event in the store Saturday, with discounts, gifts with purchase, a giveaway and an expert on hand.
To register: Call 505-988-3394.
Third annual Iconik Cookie Decorating Party
2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; Iconik Lupé, 314 S. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe
Decorate cookies (while supplies last) to the sound of carols by the Santa Fe Opera. Decorating and caroling starts at 2:30 p.m.
More info: Call 505-428-0996.
Plant-Based Cooking Demo: Holiday Edition
6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9; Animal Protection of New Mexico, 1111 Paseo de Peralta; $5 suggested donation
Guest cook Jordan Abu-Elhawa will whip up vegan egg nog and other festive holiday dishes, followed by an interactive presentation about plant-based diets.
Reservations: Email plantbased@apnm.org or call 505-908-8176
Coming up
End of the Year Wine Bash
3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; La Casa Sena Wine Shop, 125 E. Palace Ave.; $50, $25 for wine club members
La Casa Sena is celebrating the end of the 2010s with tastes from Paul Hobbs, Château de Beaucastel, La Spinetta and more.
Reservations: Call 505-988-9232.
Send Side Dish items to sidedish@sfnewmexican.com.
