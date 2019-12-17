Belgian Beer Day at Fire & Hops
2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20; Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St.
Celebrate the winter solstice with a Belgian beer or two and chow down on carbonnade beef and beer stew and Belgian-style frites. Beers will include: Delirium Noel, St. Bernardus Christmas Ale, Bow & Arrow Dark Mesa Quad, Ex Novo Tripel, La Cumbre Belgian Wit, Marble Double White Belgian Spiced Wheat Ale and New Belgium 1554 Belgian Black Ale. They’ll be handing out logo glassware as well.
More info: Call 505-954-1635.
Ugly Sweater Christmas Eve Party
3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; Santa Fe Brewing Co. Eldorado Taphouse, 7 Caliente Road, Unit A9
Break out your ugliest sweater and celebrate Christmas Eve with the good folks of Santa Fe Brewing Co.
More info: Call 505-466-6938.
In other news
Crackin’ Crab reopens
It’s finally time to grab your bibs and sit down to a proper Cajun-style seafood boil: Crackin’ Crab has reopened at 604 Guadalupe St. after a short run in late 2018. Pick your seafood and your add-ons, like potato, corn and sausage — or choose from the house combinations — and they’ll assemble your boil, steam it up and deliver it to your table in a plastic bag inside a serving bucket for you and your party to dig in. Call 505-772-0457 for details.
Back Road Pizza gets Food Network spotlight
In 2009, Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” made a stop at Santa Fe’s Back Road Pizza. Ten years later, the chef returned, and the episode is premiering 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
In the episode, Back Road owner and chef Piper Kapin prepares The Local, a specialty pizza that features local and regional ingredients with toppings that vary seasonally. This time, it’s topped with cheddar cheese curds, homemade sausage made with New Mexico pork from Kaiser farms, New Mexico chopped green chile and roasted local red potatoes. Kapin also served the popular green chile chicken soup.
Back Road’s first Food Network appearance 10 years ago “was a pretty big deal for us,” Kapin said in a news release. “It definitely increased our volume with tourists and locals. We get a lot of travelers still to this day that come through because of that episode. And every time they rerun it, we get slammed!”
Back Road Pizza is located at 1807 Second St., No. 1. Call 505-955-9055 or visit backroadpizza.com.
