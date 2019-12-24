Georgia O’Keeffe and the Art of Eating Well
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 30; Santa Fe School of Cooking,
125 N. Guadalupe St.; $90
The Santa Fe School of Cooking and the O’Keeffe Museum join forces to explore Georgia O’Keeffe’s ideas about food and cooking. Chefs will guide participants through some of O’Keeffe’s recipes featured in the book A Painters Kitchen: Recipes from the Kitchen of Georgia O’Keeffe by Margaret Wood. Wood, who served as O’Keeffe’s assistant, will be on hand to share personal stories and insights into the artist’s life, and her perspective on food and art. The demonstration class will include recipes and a full meal including arugula salad, corn soup, lemon chicken, fried potatoes and Norwegian apple cake.
More info: santafeschoolofcooking.com
New Year’s Eve
If you’re planning to dine out on New Year’s Eve, you’ve probably already made reservations. But here are a few other food- and drink-related ideas for ringing in the new year:
u New Year’s Eve on the Plaza, 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. In addition to the fireworks, music and general merriment, the fifth-annual free event also will feature free hot chocolate and biscochitos courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, and food trucks will be out in full force.
u New Year’s Celebration at Santa Fe Brewing Co.’s Eldorado Taphouse, 9 p.m. to midnight, 7 Caliente Road, Unit A9, Santa Fe. You bring the food, they’ll bring the drinks. And if you live in Eldorado, it’s a short post-midnight drive home.
u Cheers to a New Year! 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Cowgirl BBQ, 319 S. Guadalupe St., $10. Felix y Los Gatos will play, and there will be free swag giveaways and a free Champagne toast at midnight.
u New Year’s Eve Celebration at Boxcar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., 530 S. Guadalupe St., $10. Welcome 2020 with DJ music, dancing, door prizes and Champagne toasts.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.