Oktoberfest Beer Release Party
Noon to midnight Friday, Aug. 9; Santa Fe Brewing Co.’s Brakeroom location, 510 Galisteo St.
It’s time for Santa Fe Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest beer release party at the Brakeroom downtown. You’ll get $1 off all pints of Oktoberfest brew, warm pretzels will be provided and you could score a prize if you come dressed in an Oktoberfest costume.
More info: facebook.com/events/373518950015037
Miso Making Workshop
1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; upstairs conference room of the Udall Building, 725 Camino Lejo; $40 for members, $45 nonmembers
The Santa Fe Botanical Garden presents a workshop on making miso, why fermented soy can be beneficial and how to incorporate miso into your everyday diet. Taste samples and make your own pint to take home. The course is presented by Nao Sadewic, a certified koji professional who was born and grew up in a rural setting in southern Japan.
More info: facebook.com/events/328557754747469
Coming up
Angel Fire Wine & Wagyu Weekend
Thursday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 18; Angel Fire Resort, 10 Miller Lane, Angel Fire; weekend passes to Friday-Sunday events are $160 for members, $200 for nonmembers
Get tickets now for the third annual Angel Fire Wine & Wagyu Weekend at Angel Fire Resort. This three-day Western-themed food and wine event, sponsored by Texas-based A Bar N Ranch, will offer fine wine, Wagyu beef, food tasting, cooking demos, live music, country dancing, a VIP dinner and Sunday Bloody Good Bacon Brunch.
More info: holdmyticket.com/event/339232
2019 Bosque Chile Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW, Albuquerque; $5, children 5 and under get in free
Celebrate the chile harvest with entertainment, children’s activities, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, beer, wine, agricultural workshops, chef demonstrations and more.
More info: facebook.com/events/2203590943191214
Music, Art at Tumbleroot
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St.
You already know the culinary offerings alone at next weekend’s storied Indian Market are worth the hunt for downtown parking, but you can get your drink (and eat) on at Tumbleroot, too, as it hosts a weekend of Native American musicians. Saturday features the Native Guitars Tour and fourth annual Rock-N-Round Dance. On Sunday, Tumbleroot welcomes musician and activist Def-i of Albuquerque and the Diné Nation, whose performance styles range from hip-hop and spoken word to contemporary Native American acoustic.
More info: tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com