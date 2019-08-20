Tuscan Wine Dinner
6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22; Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, 113 Washington Ave.; $195
Chef Peter O’Brien is at it again, with a specially devised menu paired with Tuscan wine. The five-course dinner includes Perle de Blanc escargot with portabella mushroom, toasted walnut and gorgonzola; porchetta with fennel sausage, chard and herb tomato gravy; and almond and chocolate cannoli with fig and plum sauce.
More info: Call 505-988-3236
Out of town
2019 Mountain West Brew Fest
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; Loretto Park, Bernalillo; $20 general admission, $5 for those 13-20, free for children 12 and under
This year’s Brew Fest is open to all ages (though anyone under 21 must be with a parent or guardian at all times). There will be breweries on hand serving up tastes and brews to take home, along with vendors and live music.
More info: facebook.com/events/2504439826234101
Harvest Wine Festival
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2; Balloon Fiesta Park, Albuquerque; one-day tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of, $10 for designated drivers and ages 16-20, free for those 15 and younger
Some 20 wineries will be on hand along with artisans, chefs and dueling pianos. Tickets include wine sampling and $5 off any bottle of wine.
More info: Visit NMWine.com
New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; Three Sisters Kitchen, 109 Gold Ave. SW, Albuquerque; $5, $3 for students and children
Celebrate all things prickly pear with food, art and music. Vendors will sell prickly pear products, there will be cooking demonstrations, a prickly pear cocktail competition, live music, art and more.
More info: facebook.com/events/347766582608198
Coming up
Cheers to Three Years!
11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St.
Celebrate Rowley Farmhouse Ales’ third birthday with live music on the patio from noon to 5 p.m. with no cover charge, along with extra-special beers on tap and archive bottles and commemorative crystal glasses available for purchase.
More info: facebook.com/events/1234418270094546
Bites: A Miniature Matisse opens
French bakery and restaurant Madame Matisse opened in April, but it’s already expanded with a just-opened grab-and-go outpost at 105 E. Marcy St., according to the eatery’s Facebook page. You can also still find them at the original location, 1291 San Felipe Ave., serving fresh-baked classic pastries and breakfast and lunch options.
