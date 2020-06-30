When you’re in the middle of a pandemic, it helps to have faith in the folks making your meals. Over the past three months, I’ve ordered curbside feasts from Arable in Eldorado — for St. Patrick’s Day, for Mother’s Day, for I-Got-Through-Another-Day Day.
Owners Renée Fox and Dave Readyhough put nutrition, from-scratch cooking and local sourcing at the heart of their menus — comfort food that also happens to be super clean. And even before COVID-19 changed the dynamics of preparing and serving food, the couple had been planning to expand their vision (Arable had been serving dinner and brunch) with Arable Prep & Provisions, a market offering retail food supplies and serving up takeout lunch.
Currently open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a space next to the restaurant, the market features a curated mix of local items and in-house food and food-related items. Think house-smoked bacon and handcrafted apple butter, New Mexico pecans and bottles from Santa Fe Olive Oil & Balsamic Co., and artisan chocolate and spice rubs.
“The diversification of daytime dining options in Eldorado is exciting and welcome,” the owners said. “We look forward to continuing to be a delicious source for local and organic food for Eldorado and the surrounding communities.”
Arable, 730 Avenida Vista Grande, Suite B-6, is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and has limited seating as well as takeout and curbside pickup. Visit arablesantafe.com.
Support Black-owned businesses
The death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis helped spark a nationwide conversation on systemic racism and oppression. One way you can get involved locally is to spend your money with Black-owned businesses.
In Santa Fe, Black-owned restaurant and food-and-drink businesses include Freezie Fresh (which just began serving its unforgettable rolled ice cream again June 20), 2860 Cerrillos Road; HoneyMoon Brewery, 907 W. Alameda St., Unit B; Jambo Cafe (currently operating from its two food trucks — more information at jambo
cafe.net); Ras Rody’s Jamaican Vegan, 1312 Agua Fría St.; Revolution Bakery, 418 Cerrillos Road; Shake Foundation, 631 Cerrillos Road; Stargazer kombucha (stargazerkombucha.com); and Taco Fundación, 235 N. Guadalupe St.
Know of another Black-owned food- or drink-related business in the Santa Fe area? Email sidedish@
Get your kombucha fix
Speaking of kombucha, Stargazer is offering its three flavors of delicate, effervescent pure tea kombucha via free weekly home delivery or curbside pickup in Santa Fe. Prices range from $13 to $25. Order online at stargazer-kombucha-store.square.site by noon Thursday for home delivery between 10 a.m. and noon Friday, or swing by Tumbleroot Brewing’s 32 Bisbee Court location between 3 and 4 p.m. Fridays to pick up your order. (While you’re there, pick up some Tumbleroot hand sanitizer, beer, spirits and mojitos; order at tumbleroot.square.site.)
Clafoutis gets creative with drinks
Clafoutis managers and sisters Charlotte Kolkmeyer and Marylou Ligier have revealed a trio of delightful new drinks for sale at the ever-popular French bakery and restaurant.
The “Creative Bar” will feature “drinks that tell a story” — and look almost too pretty to drink.
The Camp Fire ($9) is a two-shot espresso with roasted marshmallows and two cookies of the day, served with a tealight candle on a rustic wooden slice serving board.
The Farmers Market ($8) features grapefruit juice and rosemary syrup in a tall glass decorated with a fresh flower on a bed of greenery.
And my favorite, the cheekily named Santa Fe ($9): an iced chai cube with oat milk that comes with a tarot card and a “healing amethyst.”
“The drinks will be changing depending on seasons and holidays,” Kolkmeyer said. “It’s about the experience and making people excited and happy.”
Clafoutis, 333 W. Cordova Road, is currently open for takeout, curbside pickup and dine-in at 50 percent capacity from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (kitchen closes at 2:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday. Call 505-988-1809 or visit clafoutis.biz.
This and that
u Dragonfly TeaHouse, previously located in the Santa Fe Place mall, has moved to online sales while its owner searches for a new storefront space. You can pick up apparel and other items at dragon
u We’ll be checking in soon on Rose’s Kitchen, a new food truck that will hold its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Reunity Resources, an organic farm at 1829 San Ysidro Crossing in Santa Fe. You’ll be able to take in the farm ambiance while munching on tacos, mushroom ramen, a galette of the day or farmer’s stand salad, and other offerings. Regular business hours will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
u And last but not least, Marianne Sundquist, whose recipes, images and culinary words of wisdom have become a staple of The New Mexican’s Taste section, has launched an Indiegogo campaign to help fund a general store and Stokli Subscriptions, a bimonthly shipment of pantry staples celebrating local producers. Learn more and contribute at indiegogo.com/
projects/stokli-general-store.
