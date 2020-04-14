Liquor stores have been deemed nonessential and ordered closed by the governor, but if you're itching to make a beer run and want to skip the grocery store (who doesn't?), Second Street Brewery has you covered. After closing for several weeks because of the pandemic, the brewery is offering beer to go twice a week from its Rufina Taproom location, 2920 Rufina St. Visit secondstreetbrewery.com to order and pay online, then pick up from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays on the taproom's patio. Beer — in cans, new glass growlers or keg fills (Fridays only) — will be released only to the customer who placed the order, with valid ID. For more information, go to secondstreetbrewery.com or email beerorders@secondstreetbrewery.com.
• • •
If you've ever craved a breakfast burrito at downtown favorite Tia Sophia's, 210 W San Francisco St., but didn't want to fight the crowds, there's never been a better time to place your order. Curbside pickup and limited delivery is available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Order from the full menu — and, a bonus: Breakfast is available all day. Visit tiasophias.com to see the menu and call 505-983-9880 to order.
• • •
This week's blast of winter notwithstanding, temperatures are rising. Just in time, Sunset Swirl, which makes ice cream using all plant-based ingredients, has begun offering twice-weekly curbside pickup at its shop, 1708 Lena St., Suite 101. Prepackaged 6-ounce cups ($4.75), ice cream sandwiches ($4.75) and pints ($7.99) are available in flavors such as Blood Orange Sherbet and Cookies & Cream. Visit Sunset Swirl's Instagram page @sunsetswirlsantafe to see a complete list of flavors and to order, or call 505-407-3067, and pick up from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
For those grabbing takeout from Rio Chama, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, throw in a side of paper. The downtown steakhouse is offering a sweet deal for those short on toilet paper, paper towels or cleaning products. For $22, you get a box with four rolls of toilet paper, two rolls of paper towels, a gallon of bleach, a box of 100 gloves and a 4-ounce bottle of spray hand sanitizer. Naturally, quantities are limited. Call 505-955-0765 to order, and don't forget the food. The restaurant currently is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. For a menu, visit riochamasantafe.com.
Send Side Dish news to sidedish@sfnewmexican.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.