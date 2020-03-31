Santa Fe’s restaurant community has been turned upside down in the past month, with some eateries closing temporarily amid the governor’s stay-at-home order. But many businesses are finding creative ways to keep serving Santa Fe.
Online ordering is now available at Bread Shop, 1708 Lena Street, Suite 101. Select your favorite bread or other goodies — Ski Cookies are on the menu — at breadshopsf.com and choose a pickup day Thursday though Sunday to get your order. Along with its baked goods, the shop is offering a selection of “provisions” such as olive oil, Maldon sea salt, canned tomatoes, jam and other pantry staples.
While you’re picking up your bread, you can also drop by Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St., for your caffeine fix or breakfast and lunch to go — and throw in a roll of toilet paper while you’re at it. Iconik has added grocery essentials — a gallon of milk, eggs, even bleach, to its online menus. Order from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at iconikcoffee.com for Iconik’s Lena Street or Lupe, 314 S Guadalúpe St., locations and pick up.
The staffs at downtown restaurants Sazón and Sassella, besides offering takeout and delivery service, are preparing and delivering meals to medical workers at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Their goal is to deliver 82 meals six days a week. Community members can help their efforts by purchasing meals for hospital workers online at sassella
Walter Burke Catering, 1209 Calle de Commercio, is offering special home delivery and curbside pickup menus. Visit walterburkecatering.com to see what’s on offer, which ranges from single-serving entrees to casserole pans with four to 20 servings. Place your order by noon by calling 505-473-9600 for same-day service. A menu of groceries and supplies also are available to order online.
La Plazuela at La Fonda, 100 E. San Francisco St., has launched a curbside-pickup dinner menu with family-style options from enchiladas to rainbow trout. Call 505-995-2334 to order or visit lafondasantafe.com/la-plazuela for details.
If you need a margarita right about now, Del Charro, 101 W Alameda St., has got you covered. The downtown favorite is offering a kit to make its Silver Coin margarita while you shelter at home. For $115, you’ll receive a gallon of mix, Cointreau, Hornitos tequila, limes and even jalapeños for garnish. The kit is for takeout only. Call 505-954-0320 to order or visit delcharro.com for more information.
