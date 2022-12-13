’Tis the season of holiday cookies, and this week I wanted to share one of my favorites: pecan cinnamon shortbreads. I have always been a fan of pretty much anything containing pecans, and that has only grown since tasting the incredible pecans grown here in New Mexico. If you have pecans on hand, you probably already have everything you need to make these melt-in-your-mouth shortbreads. Keep in mind, you could swap out the pecans for pistachios or piñon nuts if that sounds more exciting. And even though this recipe calls for drizzling or dipping them in melted chocolate, they are just as delicious on their own.

Shortbreads date to the 12th century and began as “bread biscuits,” or leftover pieces of bread dough that were sweetened and baked until they were hardened, far from the buttery, crumbly and delightful cookies we know today. It was Queen Mary of Scotland in the 16th century who is most often credited with the origins of the modern shortbread, and it’s believed it was her cooks who altered the recipe, leaving out the leavening agent and adding butter, sugar and spices (often caraway).

Around the same time, the Spanish cookie mantecados, made with lard, showed up in New Mexico and contributed, along with influences from Mexico and other Hispanic countries, to the creation of the biscochito, which officially became the New Mexico state cookie in 1989. Biscochitos are a shortbread variation steeped in history and tradition, made with lard, cinnamon and anise, and often flavored with orange zest and/or a sweet wine like brandy. The magic of these cookies comes from the almost sacred handling of each family recipe, passing along ingredients and techniques from one generation to the next, a living history that infuses holidays and celebrations with both the past and the present, a gift in itself.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

Popular in the Community