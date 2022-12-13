’Tis the season of holiday cookies, and this week I wanted to share one of my favorites: pecan cinnamon shortbreads. I have always been a fan of pretty much anything containing pecans, and that has only grown since tasting the incredible pecans grown here in New Mexico. If you have pecans on hand, you probably already have everything you need to make these melt-in-your-mouth shortbreads. Keep in mind, you could swap out the pecans for pistachios or piñon nuts if that sounds more exciting. And even though this recipe calls for drizzling or dipping them in melted chocolate, they are just as delicious on their own.
Shortbreads date to the 12th century and began as “bread biscuits,” or leftover pieces of bread dough that were sweetened and baked until they were hardened, far from the buttery, crumbly and delightful cookies we know today. It was Queen Mary of Scotland in the 16th century who is most often credited with the origins of the modern shortbread, and it’s believed it was her cooks who altered the recipe, leaving out the leavening agent and adding butter, sugar and spices (often caraway).
Around the same time, the Spanish cookie mantecados, made with lard, showed up in New Mexico and contributed, along with influences from Mexico and other Hispanic countries, to the creation of the biscochito, which officially became the New Mexico state cookie in 1989. Biscochitos are a shortbread variation steeped in history and tradition, made with lard, cinnamon and anise, and often flavored with orange zest and/or a sweet wine like brandy. The magic of these cookies comes from the almost sacred handling of each family recipe, passing along ingredients and techniques from one generation to the next, a living history that infuses holidays and celebrations with both the past and the present, a gift in itself.
When I set out to make this cookie, biscochitos were undoubtedly on my mind, as well as classic shortbread cookies and my immediate family. My older son, River, loves cinnamon, and my younger son, Fox, has a never-ending hankering for chocolate (surely passed down from his chocolate-loving great-grandmother and grandmother). It’s here, in thinking about the flavors that your family loves, that the opportunity for new family traditions are born.
Pecan Cinnamon Shortbreads
Makes: Around 15 cookies, depending on size;
total time: 45 minutes
For the cookies:
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 stick unsalted butter, room temp
1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract
1/2 cup pecans, crushed or finely chopped
1 cup (120 grams) all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
For the chocolate:
4 ounces dark chocolate, chips or chopped
Preparation: Line two large sheet trays with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Don’t put the tray in the fridge just yet, but clear enough room in your fridge for one of the sheet trays.
First, in a dry blender, blend the sugar for around 15 seconds, until it looks like a fine powder. Using a wooden spoon and some elbow grease or an electric mixer, cream together the butter, sugar and vanilla until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the crushed pecans, flour, cinnamon and salt, and mix until it forms into a dough.
Transfer one of the pieces of parchment or baking mats to a clean, dry surface. Generously sprinkle it with flour and roll out the cookie dough until it is around ⅛-inch thick. You may need to sprinkle the top of the dough with some flour to prevent it from sticking to your rolling pin. Slide the paper or mat onto the baking sheet and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Cut the dough with cookie cutters or a knife into any shape you want, arranging them on both sheet trays, leaving around ½-inch of space around each one. The dough is delicate, so I like to use a small offset spatula to help me pick up the cookies. If you use a cookie cutter and have dough left over, it can be rolled and cut again until it’s all made into cookies.
Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes, until the edges are just beginning to turn a golden brown. Let them cool for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack or plate to cool completely.
While the cookies are cooling, prepare the chocolate. Place an inch of water in a medium saucepan and bring to a very slow simmer. Find a heatproof bowl (stainless steel works best) that sits comfortably inside the saucepan without touching the water. Place the chocolate in the bowl and stir with a rubber spatula until it’s completely melted. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the cooled cookies with a fork or dip the edge of the cookies directly into the chocolate. Let them cool at room temperature and store in an airtight container for up to a week.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.