In this simple weeknight recipe, chicken thighs and drumsticks are seasoned with garlic, herbs and red-pepper flakes, and roasted alongside tender chunks of zucchini that caramelize in the oven’s heat. Torn basil leaves and a squeeze of lemon give the dish sharp and tangy notes just before serving, while the optional coriander seeds tossed into the pan lend depth.
This recipe comfortably serves two to three, but if you’re feeding more people, feel free to double the ingredients. Divide the ingredients between two sheet-pans, and bear in mind that you might need to add a few minutes to the cooking time. Add some crusty bread or rice to soak up the savory juices, and you’ve got a summery meal that’s fresh, full of flavor and an absolute snap to make.
SHEET-PAN CHICKEN WITH ZUCCHINI AND BASIL
Makes: 2 to 3 servings;
total time: 40 minutes
13/4 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and drumsticks
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
11/4 pounds zucchini, sliced into 1-inch chunks (about 5 cups)
2 fat garlic cloves, finely grated, passed through a press or minced
2 teaspoons dried mint or oregano
1 teaspoon coriander seeds, cracked with a mortar and pestle or the flat side of a chef’s knife (optional)
1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more for serving
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
Lemon wedges, for serving
1/2 cup torn fresh basil leaves, for serving
Preparation: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Pat chicken dry with paper towels, and season all over with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Place zucchini on a rimmed sheet-pan, and season with a little more salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, combine garlic, mint or oregano, coriander (if using) and red-pepper flakes. Whisk in oil. Add chicken to the pan with the zucchini pieces and pour garlic mixture over all, tossing until well coated. Spread chicken and zucchini in a single layer, and roast until chicken is cooked through and zucchini is browned and caramelized, 30 to 40 minutes. You don’t need to turn anything.
Once the pan is out of the oven, squeeze a lemon wedge over everything. Garnish with basil and serve with more lemon wedges and red-pepper flakes on the side.
