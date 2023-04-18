P1010610.JPG

The cornmeal scones are unpretentious, wholesome and decidedly casual.

 Vera Dawson/For The New Mexican

No need for white gloves and bone china; these scones won’t be served at high tea. They’re unpretentious, wholesome and decidedly casual — a welcome accompaniment to a bowl of soup in the evening or some jam and a mug of coffee at breakfast. Crunchy, from the cornmeal, with a whisper of brown sugar-sweetness and a light texture, they’re just plain good.

There are several secrets to making a good scone: (1) Preheat the oven for at least 15 minutes before baking — they need a burst of intense heat when they enter it; (2) make sure the butter is cold; (3) handle the dough as little and as gently as possible; and (4) when cutting them into wedges, don’t saw with the knife, push it straight down.

Cornmeal Scones

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

