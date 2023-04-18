No need for white gloves and bone china; these scones won’t be served at high tea. They’re unpretentious, wholesome and decidedly casual — a welcome accompaniment to a bowl of soup in the evening or some jam and a mug of coffee at breakfast. Crunchy, from the cornmeal, with a whisper of brown sugar-sweetness and a light texture, they’re just plain good.
There are several secrets to making a good scone: (1) Preheat the oven for at least 15 minutes before baking — they need a burst of intense heat when they enter it; (2) make sure the butter is cold; (3) handle the dough as little and as gently as possible; and (4) when cutting them into wedges, don’t saw with the knife, push it straight down.
Cornmeal Scones
Makes: 8 large or 12 small scones; total time: 50 minutes
Adjusted for altitudes of 7,000 feet and above. Make on a shiny metal baking sheet.
For the scones:
¾ cup yellow cornmeal
1½ cups bleached all-purpose flour
¼ cup golden or light brown sugar, packed
1¾ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup unsalted butter, cold
½ cup milk, preferably whole
1 large egg
¾ teaspoon vanilla extract
For the glaze, optional
1 egg
1 teaspoon milk
Demerara or turbinado sugar (sometimes labeled “raw sugar”)
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the center position. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Make the dough: To make in a food processor: Combine the cornmeal, flour, brown sugar, baking powder and salt in the bowl and pulse to mix well. Cut the butter into 10 pieces, add them, and pulse in short spurts until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Dump the mixture into a large mixing bowl.
To make by hand: Whisk the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined. Cut the butter into small pieces and, using a pastry blender or your fingertips, blend it into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
For both methods: In a 4-cup measure or a bowl, whisk or stir the milk, egg and vanilla until blended. Push the dry ingredients up the sides of the mixing bowl, creating a well in the center. Pour in the milk mixture and use a large silicone spatula to quickly and lightly fold/stir until combined. Don’t overwork the dough; the dry ingredients need to be uniformly moistened but the dough doesn’t need to be smooth.
Shape the scones: Dump the dough on a sheet of waxed paper and gently knead it a time or two, then pat it into either an 8-inch circle or two 4-inch circles (if making small scones). Transfer the circle(s) of dough to the lined baking sheet, spacing the 4-inch circles several inches apart.
If glazing, whisk the egg and milk until blended, brush over the tops and sides of the circles, and sprinkle with Demerara or turbinado sugar. Use a bench knife or thin, sharp knife to cut the 8-inch circle into 8 wedges of equal size or the 4-inch circles into 6 wedges each. Separate the wedges so there is about an inch of space between them.
Bake: Bake until the scones rise, tops are golden, the bottoms have colored lightly and a toothpick inserted in the center of one comes out clean. This takes about 14-18 minutes for the larger scones and a little less for the smaller ones.
Cool and serve: Move to a rack and, after about 4 minutes, take the scones from the pan and place them directly on the rack. Serve warm on the day they’re made or freeze, wrapped airtight, as soon as they’ve cooled completely (don’t leave them out uncovered or they’ll lose moisture). Rewarm room-temperature scones, loosely wrapped in foil, in a 325-degree oven for about 10 minutes until warm to the touch.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.