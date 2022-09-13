On a gorgeous summer Santa Fe afternoon at a table on one of the prettiest patios in town, I found myself, of all things, dwelling in the past.
I’d come to Sassella to meet co-owner Lawrence Becerra for a tour of the fine dining Italian restaurant’s recently launched lunchtime tasting menu. But as we chatted about the food, the wine, and the philosophies and stories behind Sassella and its sister restaurant, Sazón, talk repeatedly turned to great meals over the years — and what made them so memorable.
It’s something that drives operations at both Sassella and Sazón: creating an experience, being part of a story. For me, my most lasting dining memories form somewhere in the synergy of good food and drink, thoughtful service, beautiful surroundings and meaningful, special touches. Memorable dining, Becerra told me, is truly entertainment. Over the course of lunch, I’d put that statement to the test.
When it comes to distinctive dining, of course, much of the memory-building is based on food. One of the nicest things about Sassella’s lunch tasting ($100 per person) is that it features smaller-scale renditions of some of the restaurant’s most beloved dishes.
“The tasting menu is supposed to say, ‘Strap in, because this is the experience you’re going to have here,’ ” said Becerra, who opened Sassella in July 2019 with wife Suzanna Becerra and Sassella executive chef Christian Pontiggia. “Then the next time you come back, you already know those dishes, so you might have one of them, or you try another. Or you do the full tasting menu,” a nine-course option available in the evenings.
The tasting menu is a window into the quality and presentation of Sassella’s authentic, elevated approach to food under the leadership of Pontiggia, an award-winning chef from the Lombardy region of Italy. The Cesar a Modo Mio is a playful but careful take on the classic, with deconstructed elements atop a tonnato dressing, a deliciously bright Italian sauce made with tuna. A pear carpaccio uses thin-sliced golden pear as an artist’s palette for a harmonic sweet and savory assortment of sheep and goat cheese, artichoke, mint, pistachios, aged balsamic and encapsulated lemon and mango pearls that burst with flavor.
Mussels are served in a bold white wine tomato sauce atop squid ink linguine; a beautiful piece of tender seabass is perched atop gnocchetti with sun-dried tomato and preserved lemon Mediterranean relish.
There’s a $60 wine pairing as well, and it’s absolutely essential for those who enjoy alcoholic beverages. Sassella recently added a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence alongside its AAA Four Diamond Award. (If you’re not lucky enough to talk wine with Becerra, who curates the restaurant’s expansive wine and spirits offerings, ask for guidance from general manager Izabella Conforti, whom Sassella helped obtain sommelier certification.)
Staff is trained in both food and wine here, part of a robust commitment to supporting and elevating the employees at Sassella as well as Sazón, where employees were paid for seven months in the wake of a fire that temporarily closed the restaurant.
That approach benefits the workers as well as the patrons, Becerra said. Tasting and learning about the restaurant specials, for example, “gets them excited about the food, too, and if they’re excited they pass that to the clients,” he said.
Sassella’s tasting menu offers a peek into the magic that impeccable timing brings to a memorable dining experience: The pacing felt steady but never rushed, and I never sat for more than a few minutes awaiting a new dish. Everything from the olive oil to the wine to the dish compositions was described in well-practiced detail, and the servers seemed to have real enthusiasm for not only the drinks and the dishes — but whether the diners enjoyed them.
That sort of personal service is part of the philosophy at Sassella and at Sazón, where chef and co-owner Fernando Olea is known for his frequent stops at dining room tables to check in.
“You build this loyalty in your restaurant where people say: ‘It’s like I’m going home. They know me, they know what I like, they know what I don’t like,’ ” Becerra said.
And if there’s an issue, the chef addresses things personally. “You want the person to walk out the door, and even if there was a glitch, to say, ‘The food was amazing, I had a great time, I’ve got a smile on my face.’ Nothing’s ever perfect, so the trick is learning how to fix problems on the fly,” he said, then added with a smile: “The show must go on. We’re in the entertainment business, right?”
As I ended my meal with sweet scoops of housemade coconut and raspberry sorbet topped with a crisp cookie, I thought about those memorable meals from my past, many of them shared with my husband of 20 years — an anniversary we coincidentally celebrated a few weeks later with another memorable dinner at Sazón. I thought of duck consommé served in an impossibly tiny teacup at the storied Inn at Little Washington in Virginia, a server who went to the restaurant shop next door for a special cheese she thought I might enjoy, a lobster pasta my future husband and I ate as broke college students at our very first nice dinner together, a three-course lunch eaten blissfully alone at New York’s MoMA. Threaded through all the memories was the realization that it’s about more than just the food: It’s the presentation, the service, the setting, the company.
A meal lasts a hour, or two or maybe even three. But an experience? That lasts forever.