Oh, tomatoes. How I wish I was better at growing them, which makes it all the better that I can head to the market this time of year and fill my basket with a variety of red, yellow, orange, purple and green zebra-striped fruit. Last year I spent a weekend canning tomato sauce, and because I still have some left, this year I have my eye on the smaller but no less exciting cherry tomato.

There is something about the small size of cherry tomatoes that when cooked, they retain so much vibrant and concentrated flavor. They also are often the tomato darling of the home gardener, with the potential of a single plant producing a bountiful harvest. Recently, my parents were kind enough to share a quart of their homegrown golden cherry tomatoes. It took me about 30 seconds to decide what to do.

The French word for “preserved,” confit is a method of cooking something over low heat and storing it in fat. For example, duck confit is made by curing duck legs first in a dry mixture of salt and spices, then slowly cooking at a low temperature in duck fat. Then, by letting the duck legs cool completely submerged in the duck fat, they can be stored in the refrigerator for months.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.

