Oh, tomatoes. How I wish I was better at growing them, which makes it all the better that I can head to the market this time of year and fill my basket with a variety of red, yellow, orange, purple and green zebra-striped fruit. Last year I spent a weekend canning tomato sauce, and because I still have some left, this year I have my eye on the smaller but no less exciting cherry tomato.
There is something about the small size of cherry tomatoes that when cooked, they retain so much vibrant and concentrated flavor. They also are often the tomato darling of the home gardener, with the potential of a single plant producing a bountiful harvest. Recently, my parents were kind enough to share a quart of their homegrown golden cherry tomatoes. It took me about 30 seconds to decide what to do.
The French word for “preserved,” confit is a method of cooking something over low heat and storing it in fat. For example, duck confit is made by curing duck legs first in a dry mixture of salt and spices, then slowly cooking at a low temperature in duck fat. Then, by letting the duck legs cool completely submerged in the duck fat, they can be stored in the refrigerator for months.
With tomatoes, everything is a bit more delicate, but similar principles remain. They are tender enough on their own, so they don’t need to be cured. They cook quicker, so the temperature doesn’t have to be quite so low. But the magic that happens is no less exciting. A jar of tomato confit delivers a burst of summer flavor with a single bite.
You’ll notice this recipe calls for extra-virgin olive oil. For some, this might seem like a wild move, to cook with extra-virgin olive oil. I don’t do high-temperature searing in this low smoke point oil, but for everything else, it’s fair game. I’m Italian, so this is the way I love to cook, but I will say this — not all extra-virgin olive oils are the same. Avoid cooking with a finishing oil. You’ll recognize a finishing oil by its smaller bottle size and heftier price tag. These oils tend to have complex, nuanced flavors (similar to wine) and are best used as a finishing drizzle or dip.
Serve the confit over cheese, salads, fish, steak, grilled vegetables, hummus, labneh, etc. The golden oil can be used to cook eggs, make vinaigrette, sauté vegetables or as a dip for crusty bread. They can be stored in an airtight container (making sure oil covers the tomatoes) for two to three weeks, and in the freezer for up to three months. This means you can enjoy the flavors of summer tomatoes well into November if you make this soon, and even longer if you make another batch or two later in the harvest season. Make sure to clearly label your containers with what’s inside and the date you made it. I like to use painter’s tape because it goes on well and comes off easily later without scrubbing.
Cherry tomato confit
Makes: 1 quart; total time: 1 hour
2 New Mexico dried red chiles, seeded
4 cups cherry tomatoes, stems removed
1½ cups extra-virgin olive oil
4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
1 cup fresh basil leaves
A couple of lavender and/or sage sprigs (optional)
Salt and black pepper
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. In a dry blender, blend the seeded red chiles until they are broken into small pieces but not a powder, and reserve.
Add cherry tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, smashed garlic cloves, basil and reserved red chile pieces into a baking dish. Sprinkle the top generously with salt and pepper. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 45 minutes, or until the tomatoes are intact but tender.
Take extra care for safety because you are handling hot oil. Let cool completely at room temperature before transferring to an airtight container.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.