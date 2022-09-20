Last weekend at the Santa Fe Farmers Market, instead of walking around looking for meal ideas for the week, I walked around looking for foods to save for the colder months ahead.
Even though the back-to-school schedule has me ready for pajamas by 8 p.m., I know the time to squirrel away food is now. I picked up poblanos for roasting on my Santa Fe Grill (available at santafeschoolofcooking.com), which I store in the freezer throughout the winter, and I eyed some tomatoes for a batch of tomato sauce I plan on making over the next couple of weeks. But I couldn’t help but notice the abundance of herbs everywhere.
For the next couple of weeks, I am going to share some of my favorite methods of preserving. These recipes serve as examples, but I hope they will be more of a jumping off point for you to realize that preserving can occur in so many ways aside from the traditional method of canning, and often simpler than you might think.
The first recipe is an infused honey made with raw local honey, baby ginger and a mix of herbs. You could venture off from this and choose any number of herbs and flowers to infuse, like organic roses, lavender, sage or thyme. I picked up the ginger from farmer David Rubin at Farm Stand Thank & Trust and a bunch of mixed herbs I picked up from Annie’s Herb Farm, my favorite farmers market booth for culinary herbs, medicinal herbs and specialty greens. Whenever I visit with Annie, I learn about some new herb or green I’ve never heard of and am struck by the vast variety of nourishing foods that grow here. I am thankful for farmers like her who dream and dare to nurture them into being.
Fermented Ginger and Herb Honey
Makes: 2 cups; total time: 2 weeks
If you are using baby ginger, peeling is not necessary. But with regular ginger, peeling it is a great idea. If you’re able, use organic ginger and raw honey so fermentation can occur. I like to use a Japanese mandoline to get a very thin slice, but you can also slice by hand using a knife, or even grate the ginger or finely chop it by hand or in a food processor. If you don’t want to ferment the honey, alternatively you could let the honey slowly infuse in the refrigerator for a few weeks. This honey can be used to sweeten vinaigrettes, on grilled chicken, in cocktails, drizzle on toast, yogurt or, taken by the spoonful, to soothe a cough.
1 cup thinly sliced fresh ginger
½ cup small handful of fresh herbs like sage, marjoram and/or thyme, finely chopped
1½ cup raw honey
Preparation: Place ginger and herbs into a clean jar and pour honey over, making sure there are no herbs or ginger uncovered by the honey. Leave at least one inch of space from the top of the jar and cover with a lid. Place the jar in an area of your kitchen that doesn’t get a lot of sunlight, and leave it at room temperature for two weeks. Open the jar each day and give it a stir (also called burping the jar, allowing it to degas) with a clean spoon and place the lid back on. You’ll notice the honey darkens slightly in color as it ferments. After two weeks, you can store the honey in the fridge for up to a year.
Herb Butter
Makes: Approximately 1 cup;
total time: 3 hours
Herb butter holds up beautifully in the freezer and can be made with any combination of herbs, shallots, garlic and citrus peels. Since I can’t anticipate all the ways I’ll use a particular herb butter in the future, I usually like to keep it pretty simple. I love salted butter, but feel free to use unsalted as well. It helps to label the butter with the kind of herbs, and if you want to use the butter for baking, you can leave the butter in its full form or divide it in half, labeling each piece either “½ cup” or “1 cup” so you don’t have to worry about measuring when using it later. Herb butters can be used for bread, pasta, meat, vegetables, even for baking biscuits and cookies.
1 cup good quality butter, softened to room temperature
1 cup clean, dry, fresh herbs, finely chopped
Preparation: Fold together the butter and herbs in a bowl. Transfer the mixture to a large piece of plastic wrap and roll into a log, twisting the sides tightly to condense the butter into a cylinder shape. Place in a freezer safe bag if you want to keep it whole, or refrigerate until the butter is solid (around 3 hours) before unwrapping and slicing into smaller pieces. Place these pieces on a parchment-lined tray and freeze. Transfer the pieces to an airtight container and freeze for up to a year.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.