Visitors know this is a chile town, a breakfast burrito town, a margarita town. But I’ll tell you something else: This is a pastry town.
We could spend a whole column talking about all the places in Santa Fe to stop for a croissant, be it plain, icing drizzled or filled with anything from chocolate to chile and cheese inside. But that’s just the start of the options, from the storied French Pastry Shop & Restaurant in La Fonda on the Plaza downtown to Angel’s Bakery & Cafe on the south side.
If there’s a sign that Santa Fe’s pastry scene is nowhere near saturation, it’s the success of the recently opened Baked & Brew, a sweet bakery and cafe in the renovated former Sweet Motor Cars space at 1310 Cerrillos Road. Right now, it’s only open on weekdays — until they sell out, which is known to happen. I stopped by on a recent weekday just past 8 a.m., and the place was hopping, with full tables and a steady stream of orders to go.
Use the time in line to peruse the gorgeous display of goodies behind glass: There are eclairs, jumbo macarons, mini bread pudding cakes, tiramisu, cookies, quiche and scones and muffins and more. You can build your own breakfast or lunch sandwich, too, on a range of bread options, and there’s a full selection of coffee and tea drinks as well as seasonal housemade drinks and sodas.
I ordered a bacon, egg and cheddar breakfast sandwich on a housemade croissant ($10.75) and a large Americano ($5), then took home an assortment of goodies, including a tasty chocolate croissant ($4) and a picture-perfect, delicately sweet Black Forest tart ($8.25). My favorite, though, was the towering key lime “cruffin” ($6.25), a cross between a croissant and a muffin that came filled with a sweet but tart pastry cream.
Wild Leaven Bakery, which has operated out of Taos since 2012, opened its charming little spot on Guadalupe in December, and it was equally bustling on a recent Saturday morning, with customers queuing in the small space in front of the counter to choose from a tempting lineup of breads and pastries.
Wild Leaven is known for its array of breads made from organic, local grains and ingredients sourced from nearby farmers and ranchers, so I had to try a loaf of the original sourdough bread ($16). It was as good as I expected, so hearty and flavorful I could enjoy a thin slice all on its own.
The pastries and sweets — including cookies, muffins and empanadas — are rustic and beautifully brown. I tried that ultimate New Mexico fusion standout, a green chile cheese croissant ($7) that had respectable heat from local green chile. The morning bun ($3) had unexpected nuance, with a pop of citrus balancing flavors of cardamom and local blue corn.
Lest we forget not all pastries are French-influenced, I revisited a favorite food truck that just moved to a new location: Churro Bar is newly set up near the Jesushi truck at Cerrillos Road and Lujan Street. There, the truck is serving up freshly made churros with a variety of toppings and fillings, including a set of specialty churros. I had the surprisingly bright and balanced Azul Lemon ($6), with lemon frosting, blueberry sauce and finely chopped pistachios. My kids built their own ($5 each), one with dulce de leche and the other with chocolate and shredded coconut.
There’s a little bit of magic in those sugary, pillowy churros. And in that Baked & Brew cruffin, and in that Wild Leaven morning bun. In a town filled with fantastic pastry places, discovering your own favorites is the most delicious of opportunities.