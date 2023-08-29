Visitors know this is a chile town, a breakfast burrito town, a margarita town. But I’ll tell you something else: This is a pastry town.

We could spend a whole column talking about all the places in Santa Fe to stop for a croissant, be it plain, icing drizzled or filled with anything from chocolate to chile and cheese inside. But that’s just the start of the options, from the storied French Pastry Shop & Restaurant in La Fonda on the Plaza downtown to Angel’s Bakery & Cafe on the south side.

If there’s a sign that Santa Fe’s pastry scene is nowhere near saturation, it’s the success of the recently opened Baked & Brew, a sweet bakery and cafe in the renovated former Sweet Motor Cars space at 1310 Cerrillos Road. Right now, it’s only open on weekdays — until they sell out, which is known to happen. I stopped by on a recent weekday just past 8 a.m., and the place was hopping, with full tables and a steady stream of orders to go.

IMG-4985.jpg

Baked & Brew’s key lime cruffin.
IMG-5066.jpg

Wild Leaven Bakery’s green chile cheese croissant.
IMG-5287.jpg

Churros from Churro Bar.

