Sassella, the upscale Italian restaurant from the owners of AAA Four Diamond winner Sazón, has been busy working toward its own four-diamond designation since opening in July.
It’s got an award-winning chef and a prime location adjacent to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, a deep and carefully curated wine list and a menu full of house-made pastas, sausages, burrata and other dishes.
And for one week, you can check it out for yourself for 25 bucks.
Sassella is one of nearly 20 restaurants offering a special lunch deal for this year’s Santa Fe Restaurant Week, which runs Feb. 23 through March 1 and features more than 50 restaurants. While most of those participating — including Sassella — create a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $25, $35 or $45, there’s a diverse selection of restaurants offering lunch, which provides more flexibility and a generally lower price point.
That’s great news for people who want to experience elements like the décor, service and vibe of a place for the first time without committing to a pricey dinner or formal evening out.
At Sassella, “the ambiance is beautiful, the service is as good as you can get here, and Santa Fe is very, very lucky to have [executive chef and co-owner Cristian Pontiggia],” co-owner Lawrence Becerra said. “I don’t go out just to put energy in my body. If I’m going to eat, I want a dining experience. Here, I think you’re getting a wonderful dining experience with first-class food and service.”
Sassella’s three-course lunch menu gives diners a more casual taste of what the restaurant’s kitchen can do, starting with a choice of daily made soup or varro salad with organic mixed greens, sous vide pear, ricotta, sea salt caramel pearls and honey Dijon dressing. The entree is a choice between the chef’s daily meatball sandwich, the Emilia sandwich (prosciutto cotto ham, provolone, romaine, marinated mushrooms and Dijon mustard on ciabatta) or a Margherita flatbread. For dessert, choose from a seasonal selection of housemade gelato and sorbetto (Sassella, 225 Johnson St.; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to close Monday through Saturday; 505-982-6734; sassellasantafe.com).
On the other end of the Restaurant Week spectrum is the simple comfort of Betterday Coffee’s lunch lineup. For just $10, diners can grab a bacon or veggie burrito with a 12-ounce Coava Roasters single-origin batch brew coffee or cappuccino, the “classic” burrito in a jar with coffee drink, or a green chile cheeseburger or buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and fries with organic iced tea.
Here, too, though, the basics are elevated: The restaurant makes its own condiments as well as its buns and tortillas, cures its own bacon and grinds its local grass-fed hamburger daily (Betterday Coffee, 905 W. Alameda St., 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; 505-699-0429; thebetterday.us).
“Betterday is known for its coffee, not food, but they also make their own food from scratch,” said Michele Ostrove, founder and organizer of the broader New Mexico Restaurant Week, of which Santa Fe is a part. “There’s such a nice range for lunch — really amazing meals for a great value. It really is a nice mix of fine dining versus budget- and family-type restaurants.”
While dinners must adhere to the rules — three courses, three possible price options — restaurants can design their own lunch options, Ostrove said. (And diners usually can order off the regular menu during either meal.) Most places on this year’s lunch roster chose to stick to a three-course menu at lunchtime.
Still, small surprises abound. Chocolate Maven Bakery and Cafe offers only lunch — but its $15 menu includes a choice of entree and dessert sampler Monday through Friday, entree plus mini pastry basket during weekend brunch, and high tea Monday through Saturday. Many restaurants also offer wine discounts, and four lodging destinations — Eldorado Hotel & Spa, Hacienda Nicholas B&B, the Inn & Spa at Loretto and The Parador — are offering discounts.
There also are several hands-on culinary events being held at restaurants around town in conjunction with Restaurant Week: Participants can learn to make pasta or fresh mozzarella, create a shrub cocktail or build a margarita, or taste wines or sake for $15 to $35.
Restaurant Week is a boost for Santa Fe’s restaurants during “shoulder season,” the time between the peak and off-peak tourist seasons, Ostrove said. But it’s also a chance to build a connection with local patrons, giving them a budget-friendly, creative chance to try a new restaurant or reconnect with a familiar one.
“If you can’t have a loyal local following, you have a problem in Santa Fe,” Sassella’s Becerra said. “We want to make sure we have something that resonates with the local community, because that’s who we’re a part of.”
