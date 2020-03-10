At Santa Fe Cider Works, the operations are small -- and that’s a good thing.
Everything at this “nano-cidery” is filled and bottled by hand. A can, bottle or glass of hard cider takes four to six weeks to produce.
“We’re artisanal, so each batch is unique,” co-owner Brian Percy said. “We try to have fun and to offer something new. Nothing is out of bounds in terms of creativity. We want to spend more time on making you a good cider than on selling you a good cider.”
Another benefit to being small: the chance to experiment, trying new flavors one freshly made batch at a time. And as of March 4, Cider Works customers have a chance to weigh in on those latest creations by stopping in for a drink at the cidery's new taproom just south of town.
Cider Works’ taproom, in the busy Turquoise Trail Business Park off N.M. 14, will offer its original Enchanted Cherry and Cider Different varieties along with its Desert Mango, Prickly Pear and Blood Orange flavors. Another tap line will rotate: First up is a Chipotle Sour, which is served in a margarita glass with a sugar rim. Its faintly spicy smokiness and bright pop of lime, along with the presentation, give it a distinct margarita vibe. After that’s tapped, they’ll try out a ginger peach flavor. Ciders are $4.50 for 10 ounces, $6 for 16 ounces and $18 for a pitcher. Try a flight of four for $10, served on a neat wooden plank, or fill a growler for $18 (plus $6 for the container the first time).
A rotating tap will give the cidery a chance to let customers taste new creations and help guide future product decisions, Percy said.
The ciders -- crisp and lightly sweet -- lack the cloying quality of many mass-produced commercial brands. They have an almost perfumey bouquet of fresh apple or fruit puree. Unlike many cider makers, Cider Works doesn’t use any apple concentrate in its ciders or any added sugar (though the blood orange variety does have a bit of agave sweetener to cut the acidity, Percy said).
“Millennials are used to drinking Angry Orchard,” he said.
In addition to the ciders, the taproom will offer nonalcoholic drinks and a diverse lineup of New Mexico beers on tap, including Marble Double White, La Cumbre Elevated IPA, Blue Corn Brewery Oatmeal Stout and Enchanted Circle Palisades Lager.
The taproom’s rustic warehouse feel reflects its owners’ passion for sustainability. They handmade the high tables, the mosaic tile-topped bar and an artificial back wall from reclaimed wood. A back room holds a gleaming shuffleboard table and pool table for guests and offers a peek at the shop’s phalanx of cider-making tanks. A sweet rescue dog, JD the Boston terrier, shuffles between rooms to say hello.
All of Cider Works’ products are hard, or alcoholic, ciders, and the alcohol by volume varies from 5.8 percent to 6.9 percent. The cidery gets most of its apples in the form of fresh-pressed juice from southern Colorado. But Cider Works is also employing an innovative partnership with two farms in Corrales: Its staff trims the 120 trees or so on the properties in exchange for the surplus apples.
“Otherwise they’d just be on the ground,” said Percy, who added that Cider Works is looking for more farms to participate in the labor-apple swap. “It’s a great system.”
Locally, the ciders also are available at all three Second Street Brewery locations, Kaune’s Neighborhood Market, Total Wine & More, the Eldorado Supermarket and Kokoman Fine Wines and Liquor, as well as several Albuquerque stores and taprooms.
Santa Fe Cider Works started in 2013, and Brian Percy, who lives in Santa Fe, and Barry Fancher, who lives in Colorado Springs, Colo., bought the business in November 2018. The longtime Air Force buddies had wanted to get into the alcohol and beverage industry for a long time and felt like the cidery was a sound investment -- albeit one that came with a learning curve.
“The most I knew about cider making was that apples are red, yellow and green,” Percy said with a laugh.
He underwent industry training in the Pacific Northwest and now takes the lead in developing cider flavors along with fermenter Dave Shepard (a forthcoming fermenter, Russell Naranjo, has been apprenticing under his tutelage). Lead bar server Stephanie Hartwell and social media expert and artist Stephanie Love round out the team.
They opened the Bisbee Street location in April, from the cidery's original location off Airport Road, with an eye toward adding a taproom. Eventually, they’d like to add an enclosed patio space out front and a food-prep operation on the floor above to sell breakfast and lunch items during the day and service the taproom in the evening. In the works for the fall: hands-on classes for kids and adults where they can press their own cider.
“We don’t want to be a bar, we want to be a community watering hole. In the U.K., everyone has a ‘local’,” he said, referring to the pub someone visits regularly. “That’s what we want to be for this part of town.”
