Joe and Kelly Garcia like bowls — defined by Kelly Garcia as a grain-based “cross between a main dish and a salad.”
They didn’t find any place in Santa Fe serving bowls along with scones, coffee, sandwiches, cakes and cookies all in one place. So they opened Mamunia in November 2017 at 130 Lincoln Ave., in the Lincoln Place Building.
“We just wanted a place we are looking for for ourselves,” Kelly Garcia said.
Now they are opening a second downtown Santa Fe cafe, called Henry and the Fish, in the former Yoberri space at 217 W. San Francisco St., a couple of doors down from the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
Henry and the Fish refers to Henry the pet rabbit at the Garcia home since 2010 and a fish whose name nobody remembers that came on board a couple of years ago.
“I ask my daughter, ‘Did you feed Henry and the fish?’ ” Kelly Garcia said. “That’s how I refer to the pets we have in the house.”
Henry and the Fish’s initial hours likely will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, but they could evolve to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or even 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Kelly Garcia also said hours may be extended to coincide with shows letting out of the Lensic.
The Garcias are creating a bit of a his-and-hers cafe business. Mamunia is a bit more of a sandwich shop, more Joe Garcia’s hangout, while Henry and the Fish leans a bit more toward bowls, baked goods, gelato and a place for Kelly Garcia to bake to her heart’s content for both cafes.
She does her baking off-site now, but Henry and the Fish has a kitchen that will enable Kelly Garcia to expand the baked goods repertoire.
Kelly Garcia will continue to bake Bundt and sheet cakes for Mamunia but will expand into layer cakes and pies at Henry and the Fish.
Mamunia for a time had ice cream, but food preparation squeezed out the ice cream last summer. Henry and the Fish will have gelato made by Van Rixel Bros. in Albuquerque.
Kelly Garcia plans to offer six to eight bowls at Henry and the Fish — meat and vegetable.