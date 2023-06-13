Sometimes a recipe is so quick and easy it doesn’t even feel like a whole recipe. But this recipe for quick pickled rhubarb is not only perfectly complete, it also might be the most magical way to use rhubarb I have come across.
Rhubarb has always been one of my favorite fruits, and usually the second I see it, I try to buy some as finding it sometimes feels as special as spotting an animal in the wild. I’ll usually make a coulis, slice it and roast it with a squeeze of orange and honey. Or if I have time, I’ll make a pie with just rhubarb or with the addition of strawberries. Rhubarb, which resembles long stalks of red celery, is a springtime vegetable that’s part of the buckwheat family but as a food is more like a fruit. When I think of celery, the first thing I think about is the crunchy texture. But usually rhubarb recipes are the opposite of crunchy. This recipe is a quick “pickle” where the rhubarb provides most of the acidity and, in the process, keeps its delightful texture.
Feel free to get creative with flavors when making the pickling liquid. You could add vanilla bean, orange, lavender, rosemary, ginger, cinnamon or even mint. It’s wonderful paired with ice cream, pancakes or salad greens, but my favorite way to enjoy this is spooned over plain Greek yogurt. The pickling liquid is a treat in itself added to sparkling water or in a cocktail.
Quick pickled rhubarb
Makes: Around 2 cups; total time: 15 minutes prep and 24 hours cooling
3-5 stalks of rhubarb, depending on size
¾ cup sugar
1 cup water
1 juicy lemon, zested and juiced
Preparation: Trim ends and dice the rhubarb. Place them in a heatproof glass jar.
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the sugar, water, zest and lemon juice to a boil.
Turn off the heat and carefully pour the hot liquid over the rhubarb. Use a spoon if needed to make sure the rhubarb is completely submerged in the liquid. Let this sit on the counter until it’s close to room temperature. Then cover and transfer to the fridge for around a day. The rhubarb will keep in the fridge for 2-3 weeks.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.