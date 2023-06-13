Sometimes a recipe is so quick and easy it doesn’t even feel like a whole recipe. But this recipe for quick pickled rhubarb is not only perfectly complete, it also might be the most magical way to use rhubarb I have come across.

Rhubarb has always been one of my favorite fruits, and usually the second I see it, I try to buy some as finding it sometimes feels as special as spotting an animal in the wild. I’ll usually make a coulis, slice it and roast it with a squeeze of orange and honey. Or if I have time, I’ll make a pie with just rhubarb or with the addition of strawberries. Rhubarb, which resembles long stalks of red celery, is a springtime vegetable that’s part of the buckwheat family but as a food is more like a fruit. When I think of celery, the first thing I think about is the crunchy texture. But usually rhubarb recipes are the opposite of crunchy. This recipe is a quick “pickle” where the rhubarb provides most of the acidity and, in the process, keeps its delightful texture.

Feel free to get creative with flavors when making the pickling liquid. You could add vanilla bean, orange, lavender, rosemary, ginger, cinnamon or even mint. It’s wonderful paired with ice cream, pancakes or salad greens, but my favorite way to enjoy this is spooned over plain Greek yogurt. The pickling liquid is a treat in itself added to sparkling water or in a cocktail.