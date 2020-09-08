Slow-Cooker Curried Sweet Potato Soup With Coconut and Kale
This creamy Thai-influenced soup is lovely served on its own or over a pile of rice. You can make it vegan, if your chile paste doesn’t have fish or shrimp in it, and adjust the thickness with some water. Since the spice level of chile paste can vary so much, start with a little and add more to taste. One reader used leftovers as a sauce for chicken the next day, which is a very smart move.
21/2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks
1 medium yellow or red onion, chopped
5 large garlic cloves
2 tablespoons coconut oil, preferably unrefined virgin
2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon turmeric
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 (4-ounce) jar red curry paste (1/2 cup)
1 (13-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk
1 cup smooth peanut butter
Juice of 1 lime, plus more to taste
5 ounces/1 medium bunch baby kale or spinach, stemmed and chopped
Roasted, salted peanuts, for topping
Preparation: Combine the sweet potatoes, onion, garlic, oil, sugar, turmeric and salt in a 5- to 8-quart slow cooker. Add more than half of the jar of curry paste (about 1/3 cup) and 1 cup of water. Stir to combine all the ingredients and cook on low until the potatoes are quite tender, about 8 hours.
Add the coconut milk, peanut butter, remaining curry paste and 21/2 cups water to the slow cooker. Using an immersion blender, purée the soup until it is uniformly creamy. Add the lime juice and the kale, and stir to combine. Cook on low until the greens are wilted and tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in more warm water if you would like a looser texture. Taste and add more lime juice or salt if necessary. Serve in bowls with peanuts on top.
Slow-Cooker Chicken With 20 Cloves of Garlic
Makes 4 servings;
total time: 31/4 hours
This riff on the French classic — chicken with 40 cloves of garlic — uses only 20 cloves because a slow cooker doesn’t get hot enough to mellow out the traditional 40. If you have a few extra minutes, slide the chicken under the broiler before serving to get a nice golden-brown color. Serve with chunks of good bread.
1 (28-ounce) can or 2 (14-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained
20 garlic cloves (about 2 heads of garlic), smashed
1/3 cup white wine
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2 fresh thyme sprigs or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (4 to 6 large thighs)
1/2 lemon, juiced (about 1 tablespoon)
2 scallions, trimmed, white and light green parts thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Preparation: Combine the beans, garlic, wine, oil, vinegar, thyme and red-pepper flakes in a 6- to 8-quart slow cooker. Season lightly with salt and generously with pepper. Season the chicken thighs all over with salt and pepper, then nestle them in an even layer on top of the beans, skin-side up. Cover and cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6 hours.
Line a sheet pan with foil and heat a broiler. Using tongs, remove the chicken thighs from the slow cooker, place them on the foil, skin-side up, and broil for 2 to 4 minutes, rotating once, until the chicken skin is golden and caramelized in spots.
Stir the lemon juice, scallions and parsley into the beans. Serve the beans in bowls, and top with the chicken.
Slow-Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork
Makes 6 to 8 servings; total time:
8 to 10 hours, plus refrigeration
This pulled pork is based on a three-ingredient recipe — pork shoulder, Dr Pepper or cola, and barbecue sauce — that can be found all over Pinterest and food blogs. I made it, tweaked it a little, and it landed here. There are a couple more steps and ingredients, but it’s still a breeze to make. Sub coffee or beer for the soda, if you like.
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
2 teaspoons hot or sweet smoked paprika
2 teaspoons salt, plus more to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste
3 to 4 pound boneless pork shoulder or pork butt, trimmed of most of its excess fat
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus additional for greasing
1 yellow onion, chopped (optional)
1 (12-ounce) can dark soda, like Dr Pepper, root beer, cola or birch beer
1/2 to 11/2 cups homemade or store-bought barbecue sauce
Hot sauce (optional)
Preparation: In a small bowl, combine the garlic and onion powders, smoked paprika, salt and black pepper. Rub the spice mixture all over the pork. If you have time, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours or up to overnight. If you don’t, no worries; proceed to next step.
Lightly grease the crock of a slow cooker. Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Sear the pork until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes each side. Add onion, if using, to the slow cooker. Add the pork on top of the onion. Pour soda over the pork and set the slow cooker to low for 6 to 8 hours, until the meat has collapsed and shreds easily.
Drain most of the liquid from the slow cooker and shred the meat directly in the pot. Add about 1/2 cup of the barbecue sauce and stir to combine. (At this point, if you like crisp bits in your pulled pork, you can spread the shredded pork on a sheet pan and place under a broiler for a couple minutes then return to the slow cooker.) Taste and add more barbecue sauce, hot sauce, salt or pepper, if desired. Serve with soft rolls and extra sauce on the side.
Mississippi Roast
Makes 6 to 8 servings;
total time: 61/2 to 81/2 hours
This is the recipe is inspired by another Pinterest-favorite, which is made with a 3-pound beef chuck roast, a packet of powdered Ranch dressing mix, a packet of powdered au jus gravy mix, a stick of butter and a handful of pepperoncini peppers. (It also works with pork shoulder.)
1 boneless chuck roast or top or bottom round roast, 3 to 4 pounds
2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
11/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons neutral oil, like canola
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 to 12 pepperoncini
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon dried dill
1/4 teaspoon sweet paprika
1 teaspoon buttermilk, optional
Chopped parsley, for garnish
Preparation: Place roast on a cutting board and rub the salt and pepper all over it. Sprinkle the flour all over the seasoned meat and massage it into the flesh.
Heat the oil in a large sauté pan set over high heat until it is shimmering and about to smoke. Place the roast in the pan and brown on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes a side, to create a crust. Remove roast from pan and place it in the bowl of a slow cooker. Add the butter and the pepperoncini to the meat. Put the lid on the slow cooker, and set the machine to low.
As the roast heats, make a ranch dressing. Combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, dill and paprika in a small bowl and whisk to emulsify. Add the buttermilk if using, then whisk again. Remove the lid from the slow cooker and add the dressing. Replace the top and allow to continue cooking, undisturbed, for 6 to 8 hours, or until you can shred the meat easily using 2 forks. Mix the meat with the gravy surrounding it. Garnish with parsley, and serve with egg noodles or roast potatoes, or pile on sandwich rolls, however you like.
