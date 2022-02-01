I could happily eat a bowl of ramen every day for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s one of those soups that evokes cravings when it’s not around, and feelings of comfort and happiness when a hot bowl is in front of you.
Ramen is known to have originated in China, hopping across the water to Tokyo in the early 1900s where it was called shina soba, shina meaning China and soba for the popular Japanese noodle dish. Of course it hopped across the Atlantic, too, landing in the states a few decades later. And even though there are four main types of ramen (soy sauce, salt, pork, miso), there are in reality countless variations of this delightful soup. In making a batch recently, I was unable to resist the curiosity of what a Santa Fe version might taste like. Ramen is full of complexity, as are the flavors that grow across our high desert landscape.
There are many alterations you can make with this recipe to make it work for you. While the chile oil was cooking, I made a quick broth by breaking apart a roasted chicken and simmering it with water. But you could use store-bought broth if it is more convenient. If you want a spicy ramen, leave some (or all) of the seeds in the chiles when you are removing the stems. You could even add slices of fresh jalapeño as a garnish. You could swap out the noodles for zucchini, squash or sweet potato zoodles if you are trying to stay away from gluten. When eating ramen for breakfast, adding a poached or fried egg on top is delicious as well as traditional, although I must say adding an egg anytime of day will not disappoint.
High Desert Ramen
Makes: 6-8 Servings; total time: 1 1/2 hours
For the chile oil:
½ cup avocado oil
1 tablespoon culinary lavender
1 tablespoon pine or juniper needles
¼ cup fresh sage leaves
5 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
1 shallot, sliced
6 dried New Mexico red chiles, stemmed and seeded
For the soup:
2 tablespoon butter
1 large yellow onion, sliced
4 carrots peeled and sliced
¼ cup minced fresh ginger
4-6 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced or minced
8 cups chicken broth
1 rotisserie or roasted chicken, meat picked from the bones
¼-pound dried angel hair pasta or other long noodle of your choice
2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels
5 scallions, sliced on a bias
1 bunch lacinato kale, torn into pieces
salt and pepper to taste
Preparation: First, make the chile oil. Place the oil, lavender, pine, sage, garlic and shallot in a saucepan. Bring this to a slow simmer over low heat and let cook for 15 minutes, keeping an eye on it to ensure nothing is burning. While the oil is simmering, buzz the chiles in a dry blender until they are small flakes but not completely pulverized into a powder. Transfer the chiles to a heat-proof glass jar. When the oil has finished simmering, strain this mixture through a fine mesh strainer into the jar with chile flakes. Let this sit at room temperature until the soup is ready. Any leftover oil can be stored in the fridge and used on eggs, toast, veggies and salads throughout the week.
Now it’s time to make the soup. In a heavy-bottomed soup pot over medium heat, add the butter and let it turn a deep golden brown. Add the onion, carrots and ginger and cook for around 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook a minute more, stirring frequently to prevent the garlic from burning. Now add the broth and chicken meat and bring the soup to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 30 minutes or until the carrots are tender.
Add the dried pasta and, using a spoon, gently coax the noodles into the simmering broth. Let them cook for around 5 minutes, then add the corn, scallions and kale and cook for another few minutes. Take a taste and add salt and pepper as needed before ladling into bowls and garnishing with a generous spoon of chile oil.
