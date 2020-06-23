This is a celebration of using the entire beet. I love using golden beets for the bulk of the salad, make a chimichurri vinaigrette with the beet greens and do a quick pickle on the stems.
Ever wonder why restaurants can whip up gorgeous dishes in just a few minutes? This salad is a perfect example of how prepping elements in advance like the chimichurri, pickles and even roasting the beets can make this salad ridiculously easy to throw together. If you can’t find golden beets, red are great, too. For this salad, you can use mozzarella as listed below, burrata for a luxurious twist or even goat cheese.
Golden beet salad
Time: Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. Makes 4-6 servings.
For the golden beets:
6 medium sized golden beets with stems and greens
a drizzle of olive oil
for the beet stem pickles:
½ cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup water
2 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon whole coriander seed,
Reserved beet stems, sliced into ¼-inch slices
½ red onion, thinly sliced
For the chimichurri vinaigrette:
¼ cup red wine vinegar
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3 garlic cloves
1 fresh Fresno red chile, seeded
½ cup fresh cilantro, washed
½ cup fresh parsley, washed
1 cup beet greens, washed
For the salad:
2 oranges
½ cup fresh mozzarella (whatever size or shape you want), sliced
¼ cup sliced almonds
Preparation: Roast the beets. Preheat oven to 400 F. Remove beet stems and greens (reserve). Wash and dry beets. On a foil- or parchment-lined sheet tray, rub each beet with a drizzle of olive oil and rub over the surface of the beet. Roast for 1-2 hours or until tender when pierced with a sharp knife. As soon as beets are cool enough to handle (but still warm), peel with a kitchen or paper towel. Let beets come to room temperature, then store in the fridge until ready to use.
Make the beet stem pickles. In a small saucepan, bring apple cider vinegar, water, honey, salt, turmeric and coriander to a simmer. Put beet stems and onion in a glass jar. Pour hot pickling liquid on top of vegetables. Let cool then refrigerate until ready to use.
Make the chimichurri vinaigrette: You can make this by finely chopping the greens, herbs, garlic and pepper together then folding with the oil and vinegar, or you can make this in a food processor or blender by pulsing all ingredients together for a minute. Store in the fridge until ready to use.
Prepare the orange: Using a sharp knife, cut both ends off the fruit. Sitting a flat side down on a cutting board, cut away the rind following the curve of the fruit. Then slice the fruit into rounds, picking off seeds if you see any. Arrange slices of orange on a large salad platter.
Plate the salad. Slice the beets and arrange on the platter. Sprinkle on cheese, pickled beet stems and almonds. Spoon chimichurri vinaigrette on top of the salad. Crack some freshly ground salt and pepper over the top and enjoy!
