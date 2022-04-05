When I started writing this recipe column more than 100 weeks ago, it was toward the beginning of the pandemic. I remember in those early weeks, my hope was these recipes would provide some element of comfort during a time of great discomfort. I have always believed our home kitchens pulse with a life of their own, offering a multitude of gifts from slowing down, nourishment, being together, finding gratitude, even delight. And just as much, I believe home cooks are much more capable of cooking incredible food than they tend to imagine.
As I looked through the recipes I’ve shared up until now, I noticed almost all of them share a common theme: an attempt to overthrow the idea that cooking the type of food you might find at your favorite restaurant is out of reach. This recipe for chocolate and chile pots de crème (pronounced po-de-krehm) is a perfect and decadent example.
Custards date to the Middle Ages when it’s believed Roman cooks discovered the binding properties of eggs. They were typically used to fill a crust of some sort, but around the 17th century, fruit creams became popular, and before long, they were holding their own on dessert tables across the globe. Pots de crème translates to “pot of cream,” and while there are many vessels designed specifically for a variety of flavors from butterscotch to fruit, to vanilla, which is commonly sprinkled with sugar and torched to create crème brûlée, here is the classic chocolate version — a treat on any table it graces.
This version includes a gentle infusion of red chile, but this could be left out or substituted with lavender, rose, cinnamon bark or ginger if you wanted to experiment with other flavors that pair beautifully with chocolate. While it takes some time to chill, putting this together is a breeze. My favorite thing about this dessert is that a little goes a long way, so I normally serve this simply with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or creme fraiche, but it is also lovely with whatever fruit is in season sprinkled on top or served on the side.
Chocolate and Chile Pots de Crème
Makes: 4 servings;
total time: 20 minutes prep, 2 hours chilling
3 large egg yolks
1 cup heavy cream
¼ cup whole milk
1 tablespoon maple syrup
2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract
1 dried New Mexico red chile, stemmed, seeded and broken into pieces
Pinch of sea salt
3½ ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped
4 oven-safe cups or ramekins
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and set this aside. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the heavy cream, whole milk, maple syrup, vanilla, red chile and sea salt. When this comes to a boil, whisk in the chocolate and turn off the heat. Pour this chocolate mixture over the egg yolks, whisking the whole time. Strain this egg-and-chocolate mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a large measuring cup with a pouring spout.
Place empty ramekins into a baking dish and give them enough space so they are not touching. Pour equal amounts of the custard into each ramekin. Pour hot tap water in the baking dish until it comes halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Cover with foil, poking about six holes in the top of the foil with a paring knife and bake for 30 minutes, or until the sides of the custards are set but the center still has a wobble. Don’t let the wobble in the center scare you. If you can push past the worry and allow the wobble to be, the custards will not only set, you will be rewarded with silky-smooth bites of perfectly cooked pots de crème. Remove the foil cover, let them come to room temperature, cover and transfer ramekins to finish setting in the fridge for 2 hours. Serve with fresh whipped cream, creme fraiche and/or fresh fruit.
