What’s your go-to pizza place?
Aside from the great bagel debate, there might not be a single question that inspires more debate among Santa Fe food lovers. Our city has plenty of pizza options, but little consensus on where to go for the finest slice.
Plenty of East Coast transplants (myself included) will vouch for the New York-style pies at Pizza Centro or Bruno’s Pizzeria. Locals often tout their preference for the thin cornmeal-dusted crust at Back Road Pizza, the freshness of the toppings at Joe’s Diner, or the ample pies at Upper Crust’s downtown and Eldorado locations.
You can get that craveable deep-dish Detroit-style at Door 38 or head out of town for a brew and a slice at Beer Creek Brewing Co. There’s Tender Fire and Tesuque Village Market, drive-thru standby Dion's and sleeper hit Hawt Pizza inside Low 'n Slow downtown, Pranzo and Piccolino and El Nido and Il Vicino and Dr. Field Goods and …
Needless to say, there are so many pizza options that it would be a true feat to try them all. But recently, I felt the itch to swap my own personal favorites for a few options I hadn’t yet sampled. Maybe, I thought, I’d discover a new perfect pizza place.
My pizza journey took me to venerable favorite Tune-Up Café, which recently added five pizzas to its expansive restaurant menu; Il Encanto, an Italian food truck with a newly installed wood-fire oven; and Esquina Pizza, from the chef of (and next door to) Paloma.
At Tune-Up, I called in my order — a pepperoni pizza for $12.95 and a carne asada pizza for $16.95 — and was directed to the small bar in the restaurant’s side room for pickup. These six-slice pies, like the others I tried, would serve two diners with moderate appetites, perhaps with a side salad at home.
We appreciated the garlic and basil-forward marinara sauce on these pies, as well as the inventive range of options. In addition to pepperoni and margherita, there’s a basil pesto pie with goat cheese, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms, green chile and spinach; a shrimp pizza; and the carne asada, which features mounds of marinated beef, mushrooms and mild green chile with mozzarella cheese.
The biggest benefit, though? We couldn’t resist adding a couple of the restaurant’s signature pupusas to our order. Now that’s a meal worth remembering.
Il Encanto, located in the food truck rodeo near the Capitol, is already making a name for itself for its housemade pastas. Early this year, it added a wood-fired pizza oven inside and five thin-crust pizzas to its menu.
I ordered at the window, and in under 10 minutes, I had two piping-hot boxes of pizza in hand. Again, we opted for the simple pepperoni (here, just $9.75) and the more elaborate Il Verdure, a veggie pizza with marinara, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, grilled eggplant, caramelized onion, roasted red bell peppers and a generous sprinkle of pine nuts ($10.50). Each six-slice pie also came with a small cup of grated cheese. I was struck, as I have been before at Il Encanto, with how fresh everything tasted.
Esquina Pizza is the brainchild of Paloma owner Marja Martin and business partner, chef and co-founder Nathan Mayes. It’s currently open only on Friday and Saturday evenings, and you must order online and in advance, as pizzas are available only on a first-come, first-served basis.
These pies were the most expensive of the bunch (from $19 for a three-cheese pie to $23 for its signature varieties), so we ordered just one, a three-cheese with pepperoni added. It’s clear these pies are made with quality ingredients: flavorful pepperoni cups resting on dense whorls of cheese and a pillowy crust that benefits from the char of the wood-fired pizza.
The menu here will change seasonally, but next time if it’s on offer, I’m ordering the spinach and mushroom, which features garlic cream, fontina and mozzarella. Or maybe the Leo’s, with tomato, sausage, kale, Calabrian chile, caciocavallo and mozzarella cheeses.
It might well take another visit or two to these places to decide if I’ve found a new go-to favorite. The perfect pizza place for you will tick all your particular boxes of crust, sauce, toppings, variety, convenience and price. Luckily, with so many options in town, there’s bound to be a perfect pie for everyone.