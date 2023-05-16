Panna cotta, a popular Italian dessert with origins from the Piedmont region of northwest Italy, literally translates to “cooked cream.” This treat of sweetened cream set with gelatin has been spotted across the globe in various forms and names, dating to the 13th century when a similar version, hwit moos, was discovered in a Danish cookbook.
The beauty of panna cotta lies in its simplicity. It could be easily made with only three ingredients: cream, gelatin and sugar. But being that New Mexico is one of the three states in the country that grow pistachios, I thought it would be fun to combine my love of both pistachios and panna cotta.
To begin, we peel the pistachios to create a bright green pistachio paste. This step is optional and really only affects the color of the panna cotta. If you don’t mind a more neutral color to the panna cotta, you don't have to peel them.
In this recipe, I like to use both cream and half-and-half to lighten it up a bit. And it always amazes me how little sugar is needed for this perfectly sweetened treat. I love how panna cotta has low-key, minimalist vibes, yet it's loaded with a luscious mouthfeel and decadent flavor. While I usually love to lean into this and serve it on its own, if you wanted to doll it up a bit, you could always garnish the top with fresh raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, pistachios, caramel sauce, a spoon of whipped cream or a crispy cookie on the side.
Pistachio 'panna cotta'
Makes: 6 servings; total time: 4 hours
1 cup raw pistachios, room temperature
4 tablespoons cold water
1½ teaspoons powdered unflavored gelatin
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup half-and-half
¼ cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or extract
Preparation: First thing we want to do is peel the pistachios; if you don’t care about the color being green, you can skip this step. Bring a medium saucepan filled with around 4 cups of water to a boil. Put in the pistachios, turn off the heat and let them soak for a couple of minutes before draining. Transfer the pistachios to the sheet tray lined with a clean dish towel. Rub the pistachios with the towel and then your hands to remove the skin. Make sure they are completely dry.
Bloom the gelatin. In a small bowl, add the 4 tablespoons of cold water, sprinkle in the gelatin powder and reserve.
To make the pistachio paste, place the pistachios in the bowl of a food processor and pulse into a crumbly powder. Slowly drizzle in a tablespoon of olive oil and purée until it resembles a smooth paste. Transfer this mixture to a saucepan with the heavy cream, half-and-half, sugar and vanilla bean paste. Bring this mixture to a boil, whisking as needed. Turn off the heat. Whisk in the bloomed gelatin until it’s fully dissolved and strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer. Divide between 6 ramekins or small glass cups. Transfer to the refrigerator until the panna cotta is set, around 3-4 hours.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.