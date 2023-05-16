Panna cotta, a popular Italian dessert with origins from the Piedmont region of northwest Italy, literally translates to “cooked cream.” This treat of sweetened cream set with gelatin has been spotted across the globe in various forms and names, dating to the 13th century when a similar version, hwit moos, was discovered in a Danish cookbook.

The beauty of panna cotta lies in its simplicity. It could be easily made with only three ingredients: cream, gelatin and sugar. But being that New Mexico is one of the three states in the country that grow pistachios, I thought it would be fun to combine my love of both pistachios and panna cotta.

To begin, we peel the pistachios to create a bright green pistachio paste. This step is optional and really only affects the color of the panna cotta. If you don’t mind a more neutral color to the panna cotta, you don't have to peel them.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.

