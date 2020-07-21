This is a recipe straight from the restaurant archives. My very first job out of culinary school was at the beloved Italian restaurant D’Amico Cucina in Minneapolis 17 years ago. I was a half-Italian, French-trained cook just starting my cooking life.
I remember being so nervous those first few weeks as I learned to slowly stew the peppers, thinly slice the fennel and prosciutto and quenelle the goat cheese into perfect little footballs for this salad. If only I could go back in time and tell my younger self that I had nothing to worry about. This is an easy salad. It not only melts in your mouth; it also happens to taste like Italy and summer.
The secret sauce to this salad is the peperonata, which also acts as the vinaigrette. As the peppers slowly cook in olive oil, their natural juices release into the pot. This sweet, peppery oil (and the pepper) are then used to make the vinaigrette. Prosciutto is a wonderful pairing but isn’t mandatory. And while goat cheese is hands down my favorite cheese to use, fresh mozzarella or burrata would also be lovely.
Peperonata Salad
Makes 4-6 servings;
total time: approximately 2 hours
For the peperonata:
½ cup olive oil
2 yellow bell peppers, thinly sliced
2 red bell peppers, thinly sliced
1 red onion, thinly sliced
⅓ cup sherry or Champagne vinegar
1 tablespoon raw honey
salt, to taste
red pepper flake, to taste
For the salad:
1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced (slice and save any fennel fronds)
4-6 cups fresh arugula or other salad greens
¼ pound prosciutto, thinly sliced (optional)
5 ounces fresh goat cheese
Make the peperonata: Heat a large, heavy-bottomed pot over low heat. Add the olive oil, yellow and red bell peppers, and onion. Cover and cook on very low heat for around 1-2 hours, stirring throughout, making sure peppers don’t brown or stick to the bottom of the pan. The idea is to cook them slowly so, instead of searing, the juices melt into the olive oil as they gently cook.
Remove stewed peppers from the heat and let cool to room temperature. Add the vinegar, honey, salt and red pepper flakes and stir together. You can make this ahead of time and store in the fridge until ready to make the salad.
Plate the salad: In a large bowl, gently combine the fennel, arugula and peperonata. Build the salad in the center of a large platter. Arrange prosciutto slices and goat cheese around the perimeter. Buon appetito!
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, food business consultant and shares recipes for home cooks on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist. She owns the catering business Daya, which has shifted for the time being into an online general store, sourcing and delivering pantry staples to area residents. Visit dayasantafe.square.site and email her at marianne@dayasantafe.com.
